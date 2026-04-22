Intellepedia’s education and training team of experienced IP attorneys is seeking interest in proposed 10 day capsular courses aimed at creating practice ready IP attorneys and practitioners. The courses are intended to equip students and professionals with practical knowledge and skills required for IP professionals including searching, filing, drafting, prosecution, portfolio management, representation before the Intellectual Property Office, maintenance, and the considered use of AI in intellectual property practice. The first course expected to be launched is likely to be in trademark practice.

An Invitation from Intellepedia 10 Day IP Practice Courses to Build Practice Ready Professionals for an AI Enabled Practice

Introduction

Many students and professionals enter the field of intellectual property with interest, ambition, and a certain level of legal or technical knowledge. However, only a few receive the kind of training that prepares them for actual practice. Intellectual property practice requires much more than familiarity with statutes and concepts. It requires a sound understanding of law, practical knowledge of procedure, strategic thinking, discipline in execution, and the ability to handle matters from beginning to end in a professional manner.

To help aspiring professionals build the knowledge and skills required for intellectual property practice, Intellepedia’s education and training team of experienced IP attorneys is seeking interest in a set of focused 10 day capsular courses for students and professionals who wish to start intellectual property practice on their own. These proposed courses are aimed at creating practice ready IP attorneys and practitioners who can understand and independently handle core practical aspects of IP work with confidence and clarity.

Why These Courses Are Being Considered

Today, there is a clear gap in knowledge and skills among many recent graduates and young professionals entering the field of IP. In many cases, the gap is not only in conceptual understanding, but also in the practical application of knowledge to real intellectual property work. The team believes that a well structured and focused practical programme can help bridge this gap in a meaningful way.

The team also believes that students from law, science, technology, and arts backgrounds today have a real opportunity to start and build their own practice after completing their educational programmes. With the right combination of legal knowledge, practical training, and responsible use of technology, young professionals can equip themselves to begin independent practice or take up meaningful work with law firms and corporate organisations.

Objectives of the Proposed Courses

The primary objective of the proposed courses is to create practice ready professionals in the area of intellectual property practice. The aim is not merely to help participants understand intellectual property law, but to prepare them to engage with the work that intellectual property practice actually demands.

The proposed courses are intended to help participants:

build a sound practical understanding of intellectual property work beyond academic theory

develop knowledge and skills relating to searching, filing, drafting, prosecution, portfolio management, representation before the Intellectual Property Office, and maintenance

understand how intellectual property matters move in practice from the initial stage to closure or long term management

gain the confidence and capability required to independently take up professional work in the chosen area of intellectual property practice

strengthen their readiness to start practice on their own or contribute meaningfully within firms and corporate environments

understand the use of AI in intellectual property practice, along with the related nuances, responsibilities, precautions, and strategies

Areas of Intellectual Property Covered

The proposed courses are expected to cover key branches of intellectual property practice, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and designs. Through the interest form, students and professionals will be able to indicate the area of intellectual property practice in which they are most interested. This will help Intellepedia understand the level of interest across different branches and shape the design of the proposed offering accordingly.

First proposed launch: As of now, the first course expected to be launched is likely to be in trademark practice.

Practice Readiness and Core Professional Skills

The courses being planned are meant to create practice ready IP attorneys and practitioners. Along with intellectual property concepts and related knowledge, specific emphasis will be placed on practical skills such as searching, filing, drafting, prosecution, portfolio management, representation before the Intellectual Property Office, and maintenance. These are some of the core functions that form the foundation of intellectual property practice, whether one works independently or as part of a larger professional set up.

The focus of the proposed programme is therefore not limited to academic or conceptual understanding, it is directed at professional readiness. The aim is to help participants understand how intellectual property work is actually handled in practice, what responsibilities arise at different stages, what strategic choices may have to be made, and what level of care and judgment professional practice requires.

Use of AI in Intellectual Property Practice

A specific part of the proposed courses will deal with the use of AI in intellectual property practice and the nuances and strategies connected with such use. As practice increasingly becomes AI enabled, intellectual property professionals must understand not only the opportunities that AI presents, but also the responsibilities and strategic considerations that come with its use.

The use of AI in intellectual property work may offer efficiencies in research, searching, drafting support, portfolio related tasks, and other professional functions. At the same time, it raises important questions relating to judgment, reliability, confidentiality, professional responsibility, quality control, and strategy. The proposed courses are therefore expected to place specific attention on how AI tools may be used in intellectual property practice, when such use may be appropriate, what precautions may be necessary, and how practitioners may think about the practical and strategic implications of relying on such tools.

The objective is not merely to discuss AI as a trend. It is to examine its place in day to day intellectual property practice in a thoughtful and professionally responsible manner.

Who May Consider These Courses

students who wish to enter intellectual property practice with stronger practical grounding

recent graduates who want to bridge the gap between academic learning and actual practice

young professionals who wish to start intellectual property practice on their own

those who wish to build capability in filing and prosecution work in a focused manner

professionals who want a practical understanding of searching, filing, drafting, prosecution, portfolio management, representation before the Intellectual Property Office, and maintenance

individuals who recognise that intellectual property practice now requires not only legal and procedural understanding, but also responsible and strategic use of AI in professional work

Invitation to Share Interest

At this point of time, Intellepedia’s team is seeking interest from aspiring professionals in pursuing these proposed courses aimed at creating practice ready attorneys and practitioners. Those who are interested may share their details through the form below.

Closing Note

Intellectual property practice requires more than interest in the subject. It requires readiness for actual work. It requires familiarity with process, discipline in handling matters, strategic understanding, and the ability to engage with tools and technology responsibly. Through these proposed 10 day capsular courses, Intellepedia’s education and training team seeks to understand whether there is serious interest in a programme designed to help build such readiness for an AI enabled practice.

The team looks forward to hearing from students and professionals who wish to equip themselves for actual practice and who are prepared to invest in becoming practice ready intellectual property attorneys and practitioners.