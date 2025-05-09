Government of India Constitutes Committee on AI and Copyright

Summary The DPIIT announced a committee to explore legal and policy challenges at the intersection of AI and copyright. With personnel from the government, academia, and industry, the committee is tasked with reviewing the Copyright Act, 1957, and preparing a detailed working paper that could guide future policies in this domain.

On April 28, 2025, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, issued an Office Memorandum announcing the constitution of a committee to prepare a working paper on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and copyright.

The formation of this committee is aimed at studying and analysing emerging legal and policy issues related to the use of AI in the context of copyright.

Purpose of the Committee

As AI technologies evolve, the DPIIT recognises that the existing copyright framework under the Copyright Act, 1957 may need to be revisited to effectively address emerging concerns.

The newly formed committee has been tasked with the following objectives (Terms of Reference):

Identification and Analysis: To identify and analyse legal and policy issues arising from the use of AI in the field of copyright. Review of the Copyright Act: To examine the adequacy of the existing provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957 in addressing such issues. Policy Recommendations: To make recommendations based on the above analysis. Drafting the Working Paper: To prepare and finalise a working paper for publication by the Department.

Composition of the Committee

The committee comprises personnel from the government, academia, industry, and legal practice. They are:

Ms. Himani Pande , Additional Secretary, DPIIT (Chairperson) Ms. Simrat Kaur , Director (Copyright, Design and CIPAM), DPIIT Mr. Anurag Kumar , Scientist, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) Mr. Chockalingam M , Technical Director, NASSCOM AI Mr. Sudipto Bannerjee , Senior Manager, Public Policy, NASSCOM Mr. Ameet Datta , Expert (IP Attorney) Mr. Adarsh Ramanujan , Expert (IP Attorney) Prof. Raman Mittal , Professor, (Delhi University)



Ms. Simrat Kaur will also serve as the Convenor of this Committee.

This Office Memorandum can be accessed here.

You Might Also Want To Read