Astrology Meets IP – Zodiac Strategies for the Week Ahead (June 28–July 4)

Summary This week’s Astrology Meets IP continues its playful exploration of how zodiac signs might symbolically engage with intellectual property — this time by busting popular IP myths. From thinking your idea is protected just because you thought of it, to believing celebrity names come with automatic rights, each sign confronts one legal misconception with wit, cultural references, and Indian context. As always, this is for entertainment — not legal advice — and aims to make IP feel more fun, accessible, and worth a second look.

In the world of intellectual property, timing and temperament often matter as much as legal frameworks. This weekly IP-Astro series blends astrological insights with IP-centric thinking, offering reflections that are both symbolic and strategically relevant. It is not about predicting the future, but about recognising recurring patterns — of behaviour, industry trends, and decision-making blind spots.

This week, as the cosmic mood shifts from Cancer’s protectiveness to Leo’s flair for attention, the stars are ready to settle a few arguments. Like whether adding “™” to your Instagram handle makes you lawsuit-proof. Or whether someone can “steal” your idea over coffee. Spoiler: no, and also no.

Let’s bust the biggest IP myths each sign is still carrying around — so your creativity stays protected, not just projected.

♈︎ ARIES (MESH) (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

You’re the one with “I had that idea first!” energy — and you probably did. But in IP, it’s not about who thinks first. It’s about who files first. The person who actually invented the selfie stick in the 1980s never filed for a patent. When it went viral years later, he had to just watch. In India, if you reveal your invention publicly, you have 12 months to file a patent — after that, anyone can run with it, and you can’t even honk.

♉︎ TAURUS (VRISHABHA) (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

You trust in solid effort — and often assume big brands win IP fights just because they can afford more lawyers. But India loves a good underdog story. A local spice brand once beat a global burger chain in a trademark case just by showing they used the name first. Courts here don’t care how much money you spent — they care whether you were in the game early. This week, don’t get bullied by big logos. Document your work, and hold your ground.

♊︎ GEMINI (MITHUN) (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

You’re quick with content — but your “inspired” reel using that viral meme might not age well. Everything on the internet is not free-for-all. A photographer once sued a major Indian brand for using his Instagram photo without asking. Their excuse? “But everyone’s using it!” The court didn’t find that funny. If you didn’t create it, and didn’t get permission, best to skip the post and sip some chai instead.

♋︎ CANCER (KARKA) (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

You’ve got emotional attachment to your family recipe, and fair enough — it’s amazing. But if you think it can’t be protected, you’re underestimating Indian law. A Kerala family actually got legal recognition for their Ayurvedic formula passed down for generations. It wasn’t a copyright or a patent — it was a well-managed trade secret. Lock the formula, limit who knows it, and get even your aunties to sign NDAs. Trust is good. Documentation is better.

♌︎ LEO (SIMHA) (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

You’re used to your name opening doors — but does it close legal loopholes? Not really. Even legendary film stars in India have had to fight to trademark their own names after others tried to grab them first. Trademark law doesn’t care about stardom. If your influencer handle, initials, or personal brand has value, file for protection. Fame gets you followers — registration gets you rights.

♍︎ VIRGO (KANYA) (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

You love structure — but you might still believe patents are only for tech geniuses and pharma labs. Not true. In India, people have filed patents for sari draping techniques and even for making chai in a particular way. The law looks for usefulness, novelty, and originality — not whether you wear a lab coat. If you’ve improved something that solves a real-world problem, you might just be an inventor in disguise.

♎︎ LIBRA (TULA) (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

You’re big on aesthetics — and possibly believe that making “small changes” makes copying legal. Not anymore. An Indian furniture maker was pulled up for copying a designer’s sofa, even though they used different colours. The court said the overall feel was too similar. It’s called substantial similarity — and it’s about the vibe, not just the vectors. So before borrowing that “look and feel,” maybe borrow a lawyer first.

♏︎ SCORPIO (VRISCHIKA) (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

You have a long memory — which is great, because copyright doesn’t. In India, it lasts 60 years after the creator dies. After that, it’s free for public use. That’s why you can now remix Tagore’s poetry without needing permission — though maybe not into a ringtone. This week, check if your favourite vintage poem or artwork is in the public domain. There’s creative gold in old things — and you don’t have to pay royalties to use it.

♐︎ SAGITTARIUS (DHANU) (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

You love going global — but IP doesn’t come with an international boarding pass. A global burger chain once lost their rights to a popular product name in Europe because they couldn’t prove real use there. There’s no such thing as a world trademark. If your brand is going abroad, your filings have to go with it. The stars say: pack your bags, and your IP forms too.

♑︎ CAPRICORN (MAKAR) (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

You like things to be black and white — but AI-generated content is still floating in grey. Indian copyright law requires human authorship. So that viral logo or article made entirely by a chatbot? It might not have any copyright at all. Some companies are adding small human edits just to claim ownership. Until the law updates, the best advice is simple: don’t outsource your originality to a bot.

♒︎ AQUARIUS (KUMBHA) (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

You believe in open knowledge — and often assume “open source” means “free to use however you like.” But GPL, MIT, Creative Commons — they all come with rules. One Indian software firm learned the hard way after using open code in a paid product without following licence terms. Free doesn’t mean free-for-all. This week, open your project — but also open the licence file.

♓︎ PISCES (MEENA) (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

You have big, beautiful ideas — and the worry that someone might steal them. But here’s the truth: IP law doesn’t protect ideas, it protects how you express them. The plot of your novel isn’t yours until you actually write it. The app concept you dreamt up is just air until it’s built. Want to protect your vision? Get it out of your head and onto paper — or code.

Disclaimer

This column is written purely for fun and is meant for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not claim to be experts in astrology. Our aim is simply to spread awareness about taking timely and appropriate intellectual property (IP) actions. The content provided here does not constitute legal advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified professional for any specific legal or business matters. No responsibility will be taken for any actions undertaken based on this content. If you are seeking professional advice, please reach out to a duly qualified expert in the relevant field.