Summary BananaIP is inviting applications for the position of Senior Trademark Associate in its Bengaluru office for professionals with at least 5 years of direct and substantive experience in trademark law and practice. The role is meant for candidates who can independently manage and handle Indian and international trademark matters, work closely with clients, guide team members, and contribute to quality driven trademark practice. Candidates with less than 5 years of trademark experience who hold an LLM or PhD may be considered as a second option.

Senior Trademark Associate Opening: Invitation to Apply

BananaIP is inviting applications for the position of Senior Trademark Associate to join its trademark practice in Bengaluru. This is a full time onsite role for experienced trademark professionals who are ready to take on responsibility in client work, team handling, and practice development.

Role

The role is meant for a senior trademark professional who can handle work with independence, maturity, and sound professional judgment. The selected candidate will be expected to manage trademark matters across Indian and international practice, work closely with clients, support team members, and contribute to the quality and efficiency of the practice.

Experience Requirement

Applicants should have at least 5 years of direct experience in trademark law and related trademark work. The focus is on real and substantive trademark experience. Candidates with less than 5 years of trademark experience who hold an LLM or PhD may also be considered, but their profiles will be reviewed as a second option.

Responsibilities

The Senior Trademark Associate will be expected to manage and handle trademark searches, clearance opinions, filing strategy, prosecution, examination responses, hearings, oppositions, rectifications, cancellations, renewals, enforcement support, portfolio management, international filings, and related actions. The role also includes managing client relationships, advising on trademark strategy and risks, guiding and reviewing the work of junior professionals, coordinating with foreign associates, and working with internal legal, operational, and technology teams to ensure timely and quality delivery.

Technology and AI

BananaIP values professionals who are comfortable working with technology and can use AI tools responsibly to support research, drafting, workflow management, and quality review. At a senior level, this also includes the ability to work with technology teams to improve systems and processes that support trademark practice.

Professional Strengths

Applicants should have strong experience in trademark prosecution, contentious and non contentious matters, and practical brand protection work. Strong drafting, clear communication, ownership of work, client handling ability, team guidance, and comfort in working across functions will be important for this position.

How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply by sending their resume along with a brief cover email and writing samples to careers@bananaip.com or by submitting the form on BananaIP’s Careers page. All applications will be reviewed, and shortlisted candidates will be contacted. This is an excellent opportunity for experienced trademark professionals who wish to grow in a practice that values quality, responsibility, leadership, and long term professional development.

To apply: Send your resume and writing samples to careers@bananaip.com.