BananaIP Counsels Invites Applications for the Position of Trademark Associate

BananaIP Counsels, an intellectual property firm based out of Bangalore, is hiring a Trademark Associate to join its Trademark Department. The role primarily involves handling trademark and copyright matters, including filing, prosecution, oppositions, rectifications, renewals, and litigation support. The associate will also contribute to related areas such as IP audits, legal advisory, and consulting, as part of the firm’s strategic services.

The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience with trademark and copyright processes, strong legal drafting skills, and the ability to manage client communication independently. An understanding of business and technology (AI and other technologies), and prior experience in legal research and content writing, will be an added advantage.

Key Responsibilities

Conducting trademark searches and preparing reports.

Filing and prosecuting Indian and international trademark applications.

Managing oppositions, rectifications, renewals, and enforcement actions.

Drafting and reviewing trademark and copyright-related agreements.

Advising clients on brand strategy, protection, and portfolio management.

Supporting IP audits and strategic legal advisory projects.

Coordinating with litigation teams on contentious matters.

Writing articles, blogs, and legal research updates.

Eligibility Criteria

Education:

LLB with at least 3 years of experience in trademark practice.

LLM in IP with 2 years of experience is preferred.

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years of experience handling trademark matters independently.

Location

Bangalore

Skills:

Excellent written and oral communication.

Strong legal research and analytical abilities.

Familiarity with IP tools and legal technology.

Ability to manage client expectations and provide practical solutions.

Interest or experience in legal writing will be a plus.

Interested candidates may send their updated resume to hr@bananaip.com.

Please note that the HR department will review a candidate’s credentials only if they meet the eligibility criteria or are shortlisted for the position. Candidates who are not shortlisted for the test or interview may not receive a separate response.

