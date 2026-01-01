Trademark Associate Opportunity at BananaIP Counsels

Summary Trademark Associate role at BananaIP Counsels in Bangalore for qualified candidates with prior experience in handling trademark matters independently, including searches, filing, prosecution, oppositions, renewals, enforcement support, copyright work and IP advisory.

BananaIP Counsels, a reputed intellectual property firm based in Bangalore, is inviting applications from experienced Trademark Professionals to join its Trademark Department. This opportunity is ideal for professionals looking to build a long term career handling sophisticated domestic and international trademark and copyright matters.

The role involves comprehensive exposure to trademark and copyright prosecution, oppositions, rectifications, renewals, and litigation support. The selected candidate will also actively contribute to strategic advisory services, including IP audits, legal advisory, and IP consulting, working closely with technology driven and innovation focused clients across industries.

This position is well suited for candidates who combine strong trademark practice experience with sound legal drafting, client management capability, and an interest in emerging business and technology landscapes, including AI and other advanced technologies.

Key Responsibilities

Conducting detailed trademark searches and preparing clear, actionable search reports.

Filing, prosecuting, and managing Indian and international trademark applications.

Handling trademark oppositions, rectifications, renewals, and enforcement actions independently.

Advising clients on brand protection, trademark strategy, and portfolio management.

Supporting IP audits, due diligence, and strategic legal advisory engagements.

Coordinating with litigation teams on contentious trademark and copyright matters.

Writing legal articles, blogs, client updates, and research driven content on IP law developments.

Eligibility Criteria

Education

LLB with a minimum of three years of experience in trademark practice.

LLM in Intellectual Property with two years of relevant experience is preferred.

Experience

At least two years of hands on experience handling trademark matters independently, including prosecution and opposition work.

Location

Bangalore

Required Skills and Competencies

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Strong legal research, drafting, and analytical abilities.

Familiarity with IP management tools and legal technology platforms.

Ability to manage client expectations and deliver practical, business focused legal solutions.

Interest or experience in legal writing, thought leadership, or knowledge content development will be an added advantage.

Note: Kindly note that this position is not open for freshers, and we will not be considering profiles without relevant experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates may submit their updated resume to hr@bananaip.com or apply directly through the careers page at https://www.bananaip.com/careers.

Please note that the Human Resources team will review applications only if the eligibility criteria are met or if the candidate is shortlisted for further evaluation. Candidates who are not shortlisted for the test or interview may not receive a separate response.