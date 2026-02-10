Job Opening Junior Trademark Associate for LLM IP Graduates

Summary BananaIP is hiring a full-time, onsite junior trademark associate in Bengaluru, exclusively for LLM graduates with a strong interest in IP. The role offers structured exposure to trademark prosecution, advisory, portfolio management, and IP strategy, with opportunities to work closely with senior professionals across contentious and non-contentious matters. It is a launchpad for freshers who wish to build a long-term career in brand protection and intellectual property law.

BananaIP is inviting applications for the position of Junior Trademark Associate to join its trademark practice in Bengaluru. This is a full time onsite role, and an LLM degree is mandatory, with specialisation in Intellectual Property Law being strongly preferred.

This opportunity is intended for fresh graduates who are keen to build a strong and structured career in trademark law and brand protection. The selected candidate will work closely with experienced trademark professionals and will gain hands on exposure across prosecution, advisory, and portfolio management work under appropriate supervision.

Role overview

The Junior Trademark Associate will support end to end trademark prosecution and brand protection work, including filings, objections, hearing support, and contested matters. The role involves assisting senior team members in delivering clear, practical, and strategy driven trademark advice to clients across industries.

Key responsibilities

Conduct detailed trademark searches and prepare clear, actionable search opinions and reports.

Assist with filing, prosecution, and management of Indian and international trademark applications.

Draft and review responses to examination reports and support hearing preparation and follow up actions.

Assist in opposition, rectification, renewal, and enforcement matters, including drafting and procedural support.

Support advisory work on brand protection, trademark strategy, and portfolio management, including docketing and reporting.

Contribute to IP audits, due diligence exercises, and strategic advisory engagements through research, documentation, and analysis.

Coordinate with internal teams, including litigation and copyright teams, on contentious matters and cross practice requirements.

Assist in drafting and reviewing trademark and copyright related agreements and related legal documentation under supervision.

Write and contribute to legal articles, blogs, client updates, and research driven content on intellectual property law developments.

Eligibility criteria

LLM degree is mandatory, with Intellectual Property specialisation preferred

Freshers are eligible to apply

Strong academic grounding in trademark law and a working understanding of copyright law

Good written and oral communication skills in English

Strong research skills, attention to detail, and willingness to learn

Ability to work effectively in a team oriented professional environment

How to apply

Interested candidates may apply by sending their resume along with a brief cover email to careers@bananaip.com or by submitting the form on BananaIP’s Careers page (https://www.bananaip.com/careers)

Once applications are received, the HR team at BananaIP will carefully review the profiles and will reach out to shortlisted candidates whose credentials align with the firm’s requirements. Due to the volume of applications, responses may take time, however every application will be reviewed.

This role offers an excellent opportunity for young professionals to begin their careers with a firm that values quality, learning, and long term professional growth. BananaIP looks forward to welcoming motivated and committed individuals to its trademark team.