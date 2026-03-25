Employment First, IPL Later, Copyright Nowhere

Summary In the case of Gaurav Garg v. Aly Morani & Ors., the Delhi High Court held that the plaintiff could not claim copyright authorship or special rights under Section 57 of the Copyright Act in relation to the IPL Awards material because the work was created during the course of employment and Section 17(c) made the employer the first owner of copyright. The court also held that the plaintiff could not claim attribution without first proving authorship, could not claim copyright in the IPL Awards concept by itself, and could not rely on the MOU to seek revenue sharing or related reliefs for the IPL Awards event.

Copyright Authorship and Moral Rights Dispute

The dispute between the parties began in 2008, when the plaintiff started working with the defendants in relation to major entertainment properties, including the proposed IPL Awards event. According to the plaintiff, he developed the concept for IPL Awards, put it into writing in June 2008, and then worked with the Cineyug Signature team on the presentation and later on the detailed concept note and feasibility study. The proposal was taken to IPL officials, discussed in several meetings, and accepted in principle, but the event itself was deferred.

After the event was put on hold, the parties continued discussions on other projects. At that stage, they also discussed recording their relationship and earlier work in writing. The plaintiff relied on an MOU dated 5 August 2009 to say that his contribution to IPL Awards had been acknowledged and that he was entitled to future remuneration and due credit whenever the event was held. When the plaintiff later found that the event was being taken forward without his name or claimed rights being recognised, he filed the suit seeking injunction, damages, rendition of accounts, and protection of his claimed rights under Section 57 of the Copyright Act.

Questions Before the Court

1. Whether the plaintiff was the author of the literary work embodying the presentation and the written expression of the IPL Awards event.

2. Whether the plaintiff was entitled to author’s special rights under Section 57 of the Copyright Act with respect to the said literary work.

3. Whether the plaintiff had proved an agreement dated 5 August 2009 regarding sharing of revenue generated from exploitation of the IPL Awards event.

4. Whether the plaintiff was entitled to permanent injunction, damages, rendition of accounts, or any other relief.

Arguments Presented By the Parties

Plaintiff’s Arguments

The plaintiff argued that he had developed the IPL Awards event and had put the concept into writing in June 2008. He claimed that he was the author, or at least a joint author, of the literary work embodied in the presentation and the written expression of the event.

He further argued that he had worked on the presentation and on the detailed concept note and feasibility study along with the Cineyug Signature team, and that his role in creating and shaping the event could not be denied. On that basis, he sought recognition of authorship and attribution.

The plaintiff also argued that he was a consultant and not an employee. He relied on tax documents and on the nature of the arrangement between the parties to submit that Section 17(c) did not apply, and that the defendants could not claim first ownership of copyright on the basis of employment.

On Section 57, the plaintiff argued that he was entitled to author’s special rights, including the right to claim authorship and the right to protect the work from unauthorised use without proper credit.

On the MOU, the plaintiff argued that the document acknowledged that IPL Awards had been conceptualized and planned by him during 2008 and 2009. He submitted that the MOU showed an understanding that he would receive remuneration and recognition whenever the event took place.

Defendants’ Arguments

The defendants argued that the plaintiff had worked as an employee of defendant no. 3 and not as an independent consultant. According to them, any work created by him during that period was made in the course of employment, and Section 17(c) made the employer the first owner of copyright.

They also argued that the plaintiff had not proved authorship of the material on which he relied. According to them, the presentation and the detailed concept note and feasibility study were documents created by the Cineyug Signature team and not exclusive works of the plaintiff.

The defendants further argued that a mere concept or idea is not protected by copyright unless it is expressed in a copyrightable form. Even otherwise, they submitted that the plaintiff had failed to prove that the written expression relied upon by him belonged to him alone.

On Section 57, the defendants argued that the plaintiff could not claim attribution or any other author’s special right without first proving that he was the author of the work.

On the MOU, the defendants argued that it was only a draft, was not executed by all the relevant signatories, related primarily to the 2010 Commonwealth Games ceremonies, and did not create any enforceable right in relation to IPL Awards or any revenue sharing arrangement for that event.

Court’s Analysis

Copyright Authorship Claim

The court first examined whether the plaintiff had established that he was the author of the literary work embodying the presentation and written expression of IPL Awards. The court noted that the plaintiff’s own case was that the presentation and the detailed concept note and feasibility study were prepared with other members of the Cineyug Signature team.

The court said that once the defendants denied authorship, the burden lay on the plaintiff to prove it. According to the court, the plaintiff did not place on record the original written work that he said he had prepared in June 2008. The court also observed that the presentation and the detailed concept note and feasibility study were not shown to be the exclusive work of the plaintiff.

As per the court, the materials relied upon by the plaintiff were team created documents. On that basis, the court held that the plaintiff had failed to establish that he was the author or first owner of the literary work embodying the presentation and written expression of IPL Awards.

Employment and First Ownership Under Section 17(c)

The court then turned to Section 17(c) of the Copyright Act. The court stated that where a work is made in the course of the author’s employment under a contract of service, the employer is the first owner of copyright unless there is an agreement to the contrary.

The court observed that the correspondence exchanged between the parties showed that the plaintiff was working as an employee of defendant no. 3 during the relevant period. The court also noted that even the MOU clause relied upon by the plaintiff referred to projects conceptualized by him during his employment tenure.

According to the court, this position clearly attracted Section 17(c). The court therefore held that defendant no. 3 was the first owner of copyright in any work created by the plaintiff during the course of employment. On that reasoning, the plaintiff could not claim first ownership in the relevant literary work.

Analysis of Moral Rights under Section 57 and Claim for Attribution

The court then considered the claim of moral rights under Section 57. The court stated that Section 57 gives special rights to an author, including the right to claim authorship of the work and the right to object to distortion, mutilation, or modification prejudicial to honour or reputation.

The court observed that these rights continue independently of copyright and may survive assignment. However, the court made it clear that these are still rights of an author. In the eyes of the court, a person must first establish authorship before claiming attribution or any other special right under Section 57.

Since the plaintiff had failed to establish that he was the author of the literary work in question, the court held that he could not claim special rights in that capacity. The court further observed that there was no pleaded case of distortion, mutilation, or modification of the presentation or the detailed concept note and feasibility study. According to the court, the claim under Section 57 therefore failed on both counts.

IPL Awards Concept and Copyrightable Expression

The court also dealt with the nature of the plaintiff’s claim to the IPL Awards event itself. The court drew a distinction between an event concept and copyrightable literary expression. The court said that a concept by itself is not the subject matter of copyright unless it is expressed in a copyrightable work.

According to the court, the plaintiff’s case rested heavily on the claim that he had conceived the IPL Awards event. However, the court observed that the original written work said to have been prepared in June 2008 was not produced. The later materials placed on record were not shown to be the plaintiff’s exclusive works.

As per the court, even if literary expression existed in the presentation and the detailed concept note and feasibility study, the plaintiff failed to show that such expression belonged to him as author or first owner. The court therefore rejected the copyright claim built around the IPL Awards concept and the later documents.

Court’s Analysis of the MOU and Revenue Sharing Claim

The court next examined the MOU dated 5 August 2009. The court observed that the document had been denied by the defendants and had not been proved in accordance with law. The court also stated that the MOU was not a concluded contract binding on defendant no. 3 because all the directors whose names appeared on the signature page had not signed it.

The court further noted that the MOU was for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Commonwealth Games and not for IPL Awards. According to the court, only one clause referred to IPL Awards, and that too only in the context of past projects conceptualized and planned by the plaintiff during his employment tenure.

The court also said that the payment clause in the MOU did not refer to IPL Awards or to any remuneration payable for that event. Since the present suit was confined to IPL Awards, the court held that no relief could be granted on the basis of the MOU. The court therefore rejected the claim for revenue sharing and related reliefs.

Findings

– The court held that the plaintiff had failed to establish that he was the author or first owner of the literary work embodying the presentation and written expression of the IPL Awards event.

– The court also stated that Section 17(c) applied because the relevant work, if any, was created during the course of employment, and therefore the employer was the first owner of copyright.

– The court held that the plaintiff could not claim author’s special rights under Section 57, including attribution, without first proving authorship.

– The court stated that the IPL Awards concept by itself did not support a copyright claim in the plaintiff’s favour, and the plaintiff had also failed to prove exclusive rights in the written materials relied upon by him.

– The court further held that the MOU did not create an enforceable basis for revenue sharing or any other relief in relation to IPL Awards.

Case Citation

Gaurav Garg v. Aly Morani & Ors., CS(COMM) 200/2018, decided on January 9, 2026, Delhi High Court.

Indian Kanoon link: http://indiankanoon.org/doc/164941058/ Visit date: March 23, 2026.

Disclaimer

This case blog is based on the author’s understanding of the judgment. Understandings and opinions of others may differ. An AI application was used to generate parts of this case blog. Views are personal.