Speak Up or Step Aside: Bombay HC on What a Post-Grant Opposition Order Must Do

Summary Saurabh Arora, co-inventor of an earlier drug delivery patent application, filed a post-grant opposition challenging a curcumin pharmaceutical patent granted to Cadila Pharmaceuticals ("Cadila"), on the ground that his earlier application constituted prior art under Section 25(2)(c) of the Patents Act, 1970. The Deputy Controller dismissed the opposition after five years with a bare conclusion and no reasoning. The Bombay High Court set the order aside and remanded the matter to a different Controller, reaffirming that quasi-judicial authorities under the Patents Act cannot substitute unexplained conclusions for the reasoned analysis the statute demands.

Background

A patent controller’s duty to give reasons is not a procedural nicety; it is a substantive safeguard for every party whose rights are at stake. The present case is a stark illustration of what happens when that duty goes unmet: five years of opposition proceedings, reams of technical and legal submissions, and an order that said nothing of substance.

Saurabh Arora (“Petitioner”), co-inventor of Indian Patent Application No. 1249/DEL/2010 (granted as Patent No. IN568478), filed a post-grant opposition under Section 25(2)(c) of the Patents Act, 1970 against Patent No. IN 283059 (“Impugned Patent”) granted to Cadila Pharmaceuticals (“Cadila”). The prior art document (“D1”) – the Petitioner’s own earlier application, had a provisional specification filed on 31st May 2010, giving it a priority date that pre-dated the Impugned Patent’s priority of 15th September 2010. The Controller’s own order acknowledged this gap, and Cadila never disputed it.

After the constitution of an Opposition Board under Section 25(3), the receipt of its recommendation, and hearings afforded to both parties, the Controller passed an order on 7th July 2023 dismissing the opposition, five years after it was filed. The disposal rested on a single finding: that D1 was “not found an appropriate document within the meaning of Section 25(2)(c).” No reason was given for that conclusion. The Petitioner challenged the order before the Bombay High Court under Section 117A of the Patents Act.

Issues

Whether D1 satisfied the legal requirements of Section 25(2)(c), including prior publication and earlier priority date, read with Section 11(2)(a) Whether the Controller’s order was liable to be set aside as unreasoned and reflecting non-application of mind Whether the court should decide the opposition on merits or remand to the Controller



Petitioner’s Arguments

The Petitioner argued that the Controller itself recorded that D1 had a priority date of 31st May 2010, that both applications contained identical claims, and that D1 was published before the grant, none of which was disputed by Cadila. The legal requirements of Section 25(2)(c) were thus prima facie satisfied. Despite acknowledging these undisputed facts, the Controller never conducted any technical analysis of the competing claims, and the impugned order offered no reason – not even an inadequate one for concluding that D1 was not an “appropriate disclosure.” The absence of reasons rendered the order unsustainable in law. The Petitioned placed reliance on M/s. Woolcombers of India Ltd. v. Woolcombers Workers Union, S.N. Mukherjee v. Union of India, and Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department v. Shukla & Brothers for the proposition that a litigant is entitled to know the reasons that weighed with the authority, and an appellate court can assess correctness only if reasons exist. Since no reasoning existed, there was nothing for the court to evaluate and the appropriate remedy was remand, not a de novo merits determination by the court in its appellate jurisdiction.



Cadila’s Arguments

Cadila argued that the opposition was correctly dismissed under Section 25(2)(c) since the provision requires the prior claim to be contained in a complete specification. D1, on its relevant priority date, existed only as a provisional specification, which, by its nature under Section 10(4)(b) and (c), did not contain any claims and therefore did not define the scope of protection. The Petitioner’s reliance on D1 was legally untenable since the priority is traced to a provisional specification, but the prior claim required by Section 25(2)(c) can only originate from a complete specification. Cadila further argued that even if D1 were considered admissible as prior art, the claims in the two specifications were materially different: the Petitioner’s Claim 1 covered a broad class of “self-emulsifying drug delivery system” for curcuminoids, while Cadila’s Claim 1 was directed to a “stable pharmaceutical composition of curcumin” with specific compositional ratios. The Opposition Board was properly constituted and its recommendation correctly held D1 inadmissible; the Controller independently evaluated the matter after full hearing. Relying on Zarif Ahmad v. Mohd. Farooq and Maya Devi v. Raj Kumari Batra & Ors. decided by the Supreme Court, Cadila submitted that the appellate court retains discretion to decide matters on merits rather than remand where facts are clear, and given the narrow factual compass and the patent’s remaining term, the court should resolve the issue itself rather than remanding.



Controller’s Arguments

The Controller argued that the impugned order was passed strictly in accordance with Section 25(2)(c) after due consideration of all pleadings, the Opposition Board’s recommendation, and oral and written submissions of both parties. The Petition was misconceived and not maintainable.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

Prima Facie Satisfaction of Section 25(2)(c)

The court noted that the bibliographic facts were entirely undisputed. Under Section 11(2)(a), D1’s priority date of 31st May 2010 pre-dated the Impugned Patent’s priority of 15th September 2010, a position reflected in the Controller’s own order. The legal pre-conditions of the post-grant opposition ground were prima facie satisfied.

Complete Absence of Reasoning

What followed from those acknowledged facts was the crux. The Controller drew a bare conclusion that D1 was not an “appropriate disclosure”, without providing any further explanation. The court was precise: this was not inadequate reasoning, it was the absence of reasoning. Citing Woolcombers, S.N. Mukherjee, and Shukla & Brothers, the court held that reasons are the very foundation of quasi-judicial adjudication. Where a Controller acknowledges every relevant fact and then offers no reasoning for its conclusion, the result is complete non-application of mind.

Why Merits Were Not Decided

The court rejected Cadila’s reliance on Zarif Ahmad and Maya Devi. The appellate court’s discretion to decide on merits rather than remand exists only where the original authority has produced reasoning that the court can examine. Here, with no reasoning at all, there was nothing to examine. Deciding the opposition afresh would mean the Bombay High Court would be exercising original jurisdiction in place of the Controller, thereby effectively permitting the Controller to abdicate its statutory duty under the Patents Act.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by the parties, the Bombay High Court held that:

The Controller’s order dated 7th July 2023 reflected complete non-application of mind to the requirements of Section 25(2)(c) and was therefore set aside. D1’s earlier priority date under Section 11(2)(a) prima facie satisfied the legal pre-conditions of the post-grant opposition ground. The technical comparison of the competing claims could not be conducted by the Bombay High Court for the first time in appellate proceedings under Section 117A. Patent No. IN 283059 granted to Cadila Pharmaceuticals was remanded for fresh adjudication before a different Controller, with all rights and contentions of both parties kept open. No order as to costs was made.



Conclusion

A Substantive Question Left Open

Unfortunately, the court did not engage with what is arguably the most consequential legal argument in the case. Cadila contended with reasonable textual support that Section 25(2)(c) requires the prior invention to be “claimed in any claim of a complete specification.” Since D1 existed only as a provisional specification on its priority date of 31st May 2010, and a provisional specification by definition under Section 9 of the Patents Act contains no claims, Cadila argued that D1 could not constitute a prior claim under Section 25(2)(c) at all, regardless of its priority date.

The court’s implicit response was that this was precisely the kind of substantive analysis the Controller was duty-bound to conduct and record reasons for. By declining to engage with the merits, the court left Cadila’s argument entirely open, neither accepted nor rejected and for the fresh Controller to grapple with. That question, when it is finally answered, may well determine the fate of the opposition. Practitioners challenging or defending patents on Section 25(2)(c) grounds would do well to watch the remand proceedings closely.

Case Citation: Saurabh Arora v. Deputy Controller of Patents & Anr., Comm. Misc. Petition No. 46 of 2025, 2026:BHC OS:6327 (Bom. H.C. Mar. 10, 2026). Available on https://indiankanoon.org/doc/3355208/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels