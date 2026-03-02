Ideas Fly, Adoption Walks: Why New Technology Still Takes Its Own Sweet Time

Summary WIPO’s World Intellectual Property Report 2026 tracks how quickly technologies and the knowledge behind them spread, showing adoption lags have fallen and cross-border knowledge now moves nearly as fast as domestic flows. Yet intensity of use remains uneven and frontier, deep-tech knowledge is still concentrated among a few innovation leaders. The India examples reinforce the practical lesson: diffusion depends less on access and more on complements—skills, infrastructure, maintenance systems, and policy capacity.

WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) released the World Intellectual Property Report 2026, titled Technology on the Move, on 17 February 2026. The report examines a simple question. Once a technology is invented, how quickly does it spread, how widely does it get used, and what makes that diffusion faster or slower.

The report makes three points that are worth keeping in mind from the very start:

First, adoption lags have fallen sharply over time;

Second, the gap in intensity of use between advanced and developing economies has begun to narrow, especially for digital technologies; and

Third, technological knowledge now crosses borders almost as quickly as it moves within border knowledge flows, even though the ownership and reuse of frontier knowledge remains concentrated among a small set of innovation leaders.

This post focuses on the report’s findings and the logic behind them, and then sets out a short India note grounded in the report’s examples and data.

What the report set out to measure

The report separates two related ideas:

One is technology diffusion. This is about adoption and use of technologies in the economy, meaning when and where a technology shows up in real use, and how intensive that use becomes. The report uses long run evidence across many technologies, and then goes into agriculture, clean technologies, and digital technologies.

The other is technological knowledge diffusion. This is about how the knowledge behind inventions spreads and gets reused. The report traces that using patent citations, scientific references in patents for deep tech, and the reuse of knowledge embedded in what it calls breakthrough inventions.

This framing is important because it prevents a common error. A country may gain access to information about a technology, and yet still struggle to adopt it at scale. At the same time, a country may adopt a technology quickly, but still not be a leading source of frontier knowledge that others reuse. The report keeps these strands separate and then shows how they interact through absorptive capacity, infrastructure, skills, and policy.

Adoption is getting faster, but not evenly

The report states that adoption lags between invention and first use have reduced significantly over the past fifty years. Technologies that once took decades to reach global markets now do so within years, and sometimes faster.

On the technological knowledge side, the report uses an adoption lag measure based on the time to first international patent citation within a citation window, and it shows a systematic decline in the average international adoption lag across major technology fields over 1970 to 2020.

The point is not that everything diffuses instantly. The point is that the baseline speed of diffusion has changed, and that the acceleration is visible across fields rather than being limited to only software or only consumer internet products.

The intensity gap is starting to close, especially in digital

The report distinguishes between first adoption and intensity of use. It notes that newer technologies are no longer used only by a handful of advanced economies at scale, and that the gap in intensity of use has begun to close, especially in the digital domain.

This is important because economic impact typically comes from sustained, widespread, and deep use, not merely from early adoption or pilot projects. Digital technologies also benefit from network effects and lower replication costs once enabling infrastructure is in place, which is consistent with the report’s emphasis on information flows and absorptive capacity.

Knowledge is crossing borders faster than before

One of the report’s most striking statements is that the speed difference between domestic knowledge flows and international knowledge flows has essentially disappeared. It notes that international patent citations used to take longer than domestic citations, but by 2020 that gap had all but vanished, suggesting that geography is no longer a meaningful barrier to the speed of knowledge flows.

This is an important claim, and it is also a carefully framed one. The report is speaking about speed, not about equal participation or equal benefit. A world where ideas travel faster is not automatically a world where all economies capture equal value from those ideas.

Frontier knowledge remains concentrated

The report pairs the speed story with a concentration story. It notes a persistent dominance of innovation leaders, with the United States, Western Europe and Japan highlighted as major contributors to and beneficiaries of international technological knowledge flows.

When it turns to deep tech, the report describes an even stronger concentration of scientific knowledge sourcing. It notes that scientific articles take on average around ten years to receive a first patent citation, and that the United States, Western Europe and Japan absorb scientific knowledge from virtually every global source available.

So the picture is mixed. Faster diffusion reduces one kind of disadvantage for late adopters. But concentration of frontier knowledge sourcing and reuse can sustain advantage for leaders, especially in high science intensity domains.

Diffusion is not automatic. Frictions and complements decide outcomes

A consistent thread in the report is that diffusion depends on complements. For example, in clean technologies, the report points to the need for skilled workers for installation, maintenance and repair, and it notes evidence that limited technical capacity can constrain adoption in developing countries.

This is not a minor point. Many diffusion failures are not failures of invention. They are failures of deployment capability. Where skills, supply chains, maintenance systems, financing, standards, and institutional capacity are weak, adoption slows, quality declines, and early gains can even reverse. The report’s discussion on human capital and the role of tacit knowledge absorption is a useful reminder that technology transfer is rarely only about documents and blueprints.

What this means for innovation and IP strategy

The report is a technology diffusion report, but it sits within an intellectual property framing. In practice, this invites a more careful view of how firms and governments should think about IP in diffusion.

If diffusion is faster, timing matters more. Early licensing, partnerships, and standards participation can become decisive for scaling.

If knowledge crosses borders faster, knowledge access is less likely to be the binding constraint, and capability to absorb, adapt, and deploy becomes the real constraint.

If deep tech translation takes longer, then patent and publication strategies need to reflect longer cycles, and collaboration models need to recognise that scientific knowledge often becomes technologically useful after substantial time and investment.

The report itself foregrounds absorptive capacity and supportive policy and IP frameworks as drivers that influence how quickly and widely technologies diffuse.

India in the Report

The report uses India as a reference point in three ways that align with its central themes.

First, India is part of the report’s cross border technological knowledge mapping using patent citation flows, which fits directly into the report’s claim that international knowledge diffusion has become almost as fast as domestic diffusion.

Second, India is part of the report’s agriculture diffusion illustration on the time taken to reach widespread adoption of GM crop technology for cotton, which reinforces the report’s broader point that adoption lags have reduced, but diffusion paths remain technology and context specific.

Third, India is used as a clean technology example through clean cookstoves, where the report links sustained usage to practical complements such as maintenance and training, and shows how weaknesses in these complements can affect real world outcomes even after adoption.

Taken together, these references place India at the intersection of the report’s three messages, faster movement of ideas, faster but uneven adoption, and the decisive role of capabilities and institutions in sustaining real world use.

Conclusion

WIPO’s central message in this report is that technology is moving faster, knowledge is moving across borders faster, and some of the gaps in use intensity are beginning to narrow, especially in digital technologies. However, frontier knowledge and deep tech sourcing remain concentrated, and diffusion still depends on skills, infrastructure, and institutional and policy complements.

For further reading, the report is available here: https://www.wipo.int/web-publications/world-intellectual-property-report-2026/assets/84979/944-WIPR%202026-EN-web.pdf

Disclaimer: This blog post is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice, and it should not be relied upon as a substitute for professional advice. Readers are requested to consult a qualified professional for advice on any specific issue or matter.

An AI application has been used to write this blog post, and views are personal.