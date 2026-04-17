Copy Paste Creativity Fails the Originality Test

Summary In the case of Bombay Metal Works (P) Limited vs Tara Singh Prop. R.S. Industries (Regd), the court held that copyright in packaging requires originality, and imitation cannot qualify for protection. It found that the respondent’s packaging was substantially similar to the petitioner’s earlier works and lacked originality. It therefore cancelled the impugned copyright registrations as invalid.

Copyright Rectification and Originality of Artistic Works

The petitioner in the case owned registered copyrights in packaging designs for bicycle parts. The respondent operated in the same line of business and obtained copyright registrations for its packaging. Alleging that these designs were substantially similar to its earlier works, the petitioner filed a petition for cancellation of the copyright registrations under Section 50 of the Copyright Act.

Questions Before the Court

1. Whether the impugned artistic works satisfied the requirement of originality under the Copyright Act.

2. Whether the impugned works amounted to substantial reproduction of the petitioner’s packaging.

3. Whether the copyright registrations granted to the respondent were liable to be cancelled under Section 50 of the Act.

Arguments Presented By the Parties

Petitioner’s Arguments

The petitioner argued that originality forms the foundation of copyright protection and that the impugned packaging failed to meet this requirement. It stated that the works copied the colour scheme, layout, arrangement, and overall get up of its packaging. It submitted that such imitation cannot qualify as original artistic work and that the registrations were wrongly granted.

The petitioner further argued that the impugned registrations infringed its earlier copyrights and were obtained in violation of statutory requirements. It stated that the respondent adopted the designs to benefit from the goodwill associated with its packaging.

Respondent’s Arguments

The respondent argued that its packaging was distinct and that the titles and branding elements were different. It stated that no visual, structural, or conceptual similarity existed between the competing works.

The respondent further argued that reliance on common elements such as colour cannot support a claim of lack of originality. It stated that isolating generic features does not justify cancellation of registration.

Court’s Analysis of Originality and Validity of Registration

The court stated that copyright protection applies only to an artistic work that satisfies the requirement of originality. According to the court, a work that is merely a colourable imitation or a substantial reproduction of an existing work cannot claim originality.

As per the court, the assessment of originality must turn on the overall impression created by the competing works. It said that one must compare the broad and essential features rather than focus on minor differences. In the court’s view, elements such as colour scheme, layout, and arrangement are central to this assessment, as they define the visual character of the work.

The court said that settled law requires an assessment of whether the overall similarity is likely to mislead an average consumer. If such similarity exists, the work amounts to substantial reproduction. It further stated that this principle applies equally to artistic works embodied in labels and packaging.

Applying these principles, the court observed that the competing packaging shared notable similarities in colour combinations, placement of logos, and presentation of product names. It said that features such as the central circular logo, similar colour patterns, and identical positioning of text created a common overall appearance.

In the court’s view, these similarities were not incidental. The court stated that they indicated that the impugned works did not originate independently but drew from the petitioner’s earlier packaging. It therefore observed that the works failed to meet the requirement of originality and amounted to substantial reproduction.

On the question of validity of registration, the court stated that the Register of Copyright cannot retain entries that do not satisfy statutory requirements. According to the court, originality is a pre condition for copyright protection, and absence of originality renders the registration unsustainable.

Findings

The court held that the impugned artistic works lacked originality as they were substantially similar to the petitioner’s packaging. It found that the copyright registrations were wrongly granted and ordered cancellation and expungement of the Respondent’s registered copyrights.

Relevant Paras

“Copyright protection is granted to an artistic work under the Act, only if the said artistic work satisfies the standard of originality.” (Para 18) “When two labels or artistic works are compared, the broad features are to be compared and not by putting the two labels side by side.” (Para 18) “From the above comparison, it is clear that the artistic work in the Petitioner’s Packaging is substantially similar to the artistic work in the Impugned Packaging.” (Para 20) “The artistic work in the Impugned Packaging lacks originality and therefore, the Impugned Registrations are liable to be expunged from the Register of Copyright.” (Para 23)

Case Citation

Bombay Metal Works (P) Ltd. v. Tara Singh Prop. R.S. Industries (Regd)., C.O. (COMM.IPD-CR) 17/2024 (Del. HC Mar. 28, 2026) Indian Kanoon link: http://indiankanoon.org/doc/179332001/ Visited on: 14 April 2026

Disclaimer

This case blog is based on the author’s understanding of the judgment. Understandings and opinions of others may differ. An AI application was used to generate parts of this case blog. Views are personal.