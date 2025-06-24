Why Are Patents Expensive? A guide to patent costs and value

Summary Patent costs often seem unjustifiable, not just to first-time inventors and startups, but also many large companies. This post explains why patents are expensive; from complex drafting and legal procedures to skilled professional involvement and international filings. It also highlights why these costs are justified and how a strong patent can be a valuable business asset.

If you’ve ever considered protecting your innovation through a patent, chances are you’ve asked yourself: “Why are patents so expensive?” It’s a fair question, and one that many inventors, startups, and businesses wrestle with. At first glance, the costs might seem disproportionately high. However, when we break it down, the price of a patent reflects the complex, high-stakes process of transforming an idea into a legally enforceable asset.

This blog post explores the main reasons on why patents are costly and why, in many cases, the expense is justified.

1. It starts with a complex legal document

A patent is not simply a certificate of recognition. It is a precisely drafted legal and technical document that defines the boundaries of an invention’s protection. Drafting such a document involves:

Gaining a deep understanding of the invention, including its technical details and use cases. Conducting prior art research to determine novelty and inventive step. Strategically drafting claims that are broad enough to offer commercial protection yet specific enough to withstand legal scrutiny. Writing a detailed specification that can support the claims and enable a person skilled in the field to implement the invention.



This is not a copy-paste exercise. It is a highly nuanced process that requires both legal insight and technical fluency.

While India’s patent jurisprudence is still not as established as it is in the US or UK, decisions by various Indian courts in the recent past have clearly illustrated the need for well drafted claims and specifications.

2. Research, Search, and Strategy

Before filing an application, it is common to conduct a patentability or prior art search. This helps assess the likelihood of grant and uncovers similar technologies that may influence the scope of protection. Such searches require time, skill, and access to global databases.

Beyond the search itself, the strategy matters: Should you file a provisional application or a complete one? Is it better to start in India, the U.S., or via the PCT route for broader protection? Should certain embodiments be disclosed or withheld? Each decision impacts cost, but also influences long-term enforceability and value.

Does a patent search ensure a higher chance of grant? Absolutely NOT. Even the patent law for that matter does not guarantee the validity of a patent even if the same is granted. A search gives you an insight on the strength of patentability and not a guarantee of patentability itself.

3. Multiple Stages, Multiple Costs

Unlike a one-time filing, the patent lifecycle includes several stages, each with associated expenses. These stages include:

Initial drafting and filing. Requesting examination and responding to objections. Attending hearings (if necessary). Payment of official fees at filing, grant, and through the life of the patent. Defending against pre or post-grant oppositions. Maintaining the patent through annual renewals.



Costs accumulate over time and vary depending on the jurisdiction and complexity of the invention. Having said that, not every patent demands high spending at every stage, but it is important to be prepared for possible follow-ups.

4. Skilled Professionals and Time Investment

Patent attorneys bring a rare blend of legal acumen, technical knowledge, and strategic judgment. Many have dual qualifications in science or engineering and law. Their role is not just about compliance, it involves ensuring that your invention is properly captured, legally protectable, and commercially valuable.

As with many professional services, the cost reflects not just the hours involved, but the quality of insight applied.

It is not unusual to hear concerns like, “Another provider is offering the same service for a much lower fee” or “why is the professional fee so high? There is hardly any work involved”. This is understandable, especially for early-stage innovators working with tight budgets. However, it is worth considering that in the realm of patents, the value lies less in the surface deliverable and more in the depth of work behind it. A patent applicant does not necessarily have to worry about docketing a deadline, making sure that all forms are filled properly, communications and notices are reviewed and responded accordingly. The attorney however knows the hassle behind these small and seemingly insignificant tasks. Would you ever tell a doctor – this seems like a simple surgery, why charge so much? You probably would not, because one mistake can cost the life of patient. Similarly, in the world of patents one mistake by an attorney and it may cost the life of the patent.

A lower-cost application may initially appear similar but could result in claims that are too narrow, poorly supported, or vulnerable to rejection or invalidation. A well-drafted patent, on the other hand, is more likely to survive examination, support enforcement, and deter competition. These long-term benefits often outweigh the short-term difference in fees.

This doesn’t mean higher cost always equals higher quality—but it does mean that price alone should not be the only factor in choosing a service provider. In IP, quality and foresight are not optional extras, they are essential to making the investment worthwhile.

5. Jurisdiction and International Protection

Patent costs rise significantly when international filings come into play. Each jurisdiction has its own rules, timelines, official fees, and procedural formalities. Some require translations. Others require local representation. Managing international filings effectively involves both coordination and legal compliance across borders.

If global markets are part of your business strategy, this added complexity and therefore cost is a necessary part of securing that growth.

6. Renewal and Maintenance Fees

Even after a patent is granted, annual maintenance fees must be paid to keep it in force. These fees increase over time and are required in most jurisdictions. While they may feel like a continuing burden, they serve an important purpose: ensuring that only patents with real commercial value remain active. The goal across the world is the same, the earlier a patent comes into the public domain, the better it is for the public.

For companies managing large portfolios, strategic maintenance decisions can help balance cost and coverage.

7. Patents are Investments, Not just expenses

It helps to think of a patent not merely as an expense, but as an investment in a long-term asset. A strong patent can:

Deter or block competitors. Support licensing and collaboration deals. Attract investors or acquirers. Strengthen your valuation and IP portfolio.



But for a patent to deliver this kind of return, it needs to be well-conceived and carefully executed. That’s where thoughtful drafting, appropriate strategy, and informed legal advice make all the difference.

Did you know that Section 80RRB of the Income Tax Act provides a tax deduction for individuals who earn income from royalty on patents? This however, is currently available only under the old regime.

Conclusion

Patents are undoubtedly expensive, but the reasons are rooted in the complexity of the system, the value of the rights being secured, and the expertise needed to do it well.

When comparing costs, it’s helpful to look beyond pricing alone and focus on what’s being built i.e., a legal asset that may shape the future of your business. A thoughtful approach to patenting, supported by the right expertise, can ensure that this investment serves its intended purpose, that is, protecting and enabling innovation.