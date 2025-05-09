Indian IP Office Announces Stakeholder Meetings on Draft CRI Guidelines

Summary The Indian IP Office is organising stakeholder meetings in Mumbai and Delhi on the draft CRI guidelines. These sessions aim to gather feedback and aid in-person discussions on the proposed regulatory framework for Computer-Related Inventions.Interested participants must confirm their attendance via email.

The Indian IP Office (Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks) will conduct in-person stakeholder meetings to discuss the representations received regarding the Draft Guidelines for Computer Related Inventions (CRI).

As per the Public Notice dated May 6, 2025, these meetings would give the stakeholders a chance to directly share their views and actively participate in discussions about the proposed CRI guidelines.

The meetings will be held at the following locations:

Mumbai

Date: 9th May 2025

Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Venue: Conference Hall, Bauddhik Sampada Bhawan, S.M. Road, Antop Hill, Mumbai – 400037

Delhi

Date: 13th May 2025

Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Venue: Conference Hall, Bauddhik Sampada Bhawan, Plot No. 32, Sector 14, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110078

All interested participants may confirm their attendance by sending an email to cgoffice.in@gov.in.

The Public Notice may be accessed at: https://ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Images/pdf/Public_Notice_CRI__final.pdf

The Indian IP Office blog post can be accessed at: https://ipindia.gov.in/newsdetail.htm?1077

Article by: Sushraavya Kasi

Article and Accessibility Review by: Kavya Sadashivan

