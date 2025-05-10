The Business of Copyrights – Register Your Interest in Dr. Kalyan Kankanala’s Upcoming IP Book

Summary The Business of Copyrights is a new book by Dr. Kalyan Kankanala that explores the role of copyright in business and creative environments. It presents legal concepts, Indian case developments, and AI intersections in a clear, practical format—making it ideal for entrepreneurs, educators, and learners interested in copyright law.

Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala, a practising IP attorney and one of our long-time contributors, has been writing and speaking about intellectual property for more than two decades. Alongside his legal work, he has authored several books that explain IP laws in simple and practical terms. Though he continues to write for this blog and other publications, he has not published a book in the last seven years.

✍️ Books on Intellectual Property Law

Dr. Kalyan’s contributions include both academic and general reading titles on intellectual property. Some of his earlier books include:

He has also written legal novels that explore IP issues through storytelling, such as:

Some of these books were well received by readers seeking to understand IP through accessible formats. His last publication was in 2018.

📚 A New Beginning: The Business of Copyrights

After a pause of several years, Dr. Kalyan is returning with a new book titled The Business of Copyrights. It is the first in a planned series exploring the intersection of intellectual property and business. The other books are expected to cover Patents, Trademarks, Designs, and Trade Secrets.

This book is intended for:

Business owners and professionals

Students and educators

Readers looking for a beginner-friendly approach to copyrights

The focus is on real-world relevance. Through straightforward language, relatable examples, and cases, the book explains how copyright works in practice. It covers:

Important Copyright Concepts

Important Developments in Indian Copyright Law

Latest Copyright Cases

A special chapter on AI and Copyrights

📝 Register Your Interest

If you would like to receive a copy when the book is released, you are welcome to register your interest using this link:

https://www.kalyankankanala.com/the-business-of-copyrights-2025

This will help us keep you informed once the book becomes available.

📨 Note to Publishers

If you are a publisher interested in publishing or acquiring this manuscript and others in the forthcoming IP and business series, you may write to: contact@intellepedia.org.

Kindly use the subject line: Business of Copyrights Publication

