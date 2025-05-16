Indian IP Office Schedules Stakeholder Meetings in Kolkata and Chennai on Draft CRI Guidelines

Summary The Indian IP Office is organising another set of stakeholder meetings in Kolkata and Chennai on the draft CRI guidelines. These sessions aim to gather feedback and aid in-person discussions on the proposed regulatory framework for Computer-Related Inventions.Interested participants must confirm their attendance via email.

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has issued a public notice dated 14th May 2025 announcing additional in-person stakeholder meetings to discuss the Draft Guidelines for Computer Related Inventions (CRI). You may read about the previous meetings organised by the Indian IP Office in Mumbai and Delhi here.

As per the notice, these meetings aim to provide stakeholders an opportunity to directly present their views and engage in discussions on the CRI guidelines, following representations submitted in response to the earlier Public Notice dated 25th March 2025.

Meeting Schedule:

Kolkata

Date: 21st May 2025

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: Conference Hall, Bouddhik Sampada Bhawan, CP-2 Sector V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091

Chennai

Date: 28th May 2025

Time: 12:00 Noon

Venue: Conference Hall, Bouddhik Sampada Bhawan, G.S.T. Road, Guindy, Chennai – 600032

All interested stakeholders are requested to confirm their participation by sending an email to cgoffice.in@gov.in.

For detailed information, the official public notice can be accessed at: View Public Notice

You may also refer to the previous update regarding the Mumbai and Delhi meetings on 09th & 13th May, 2025, respectively here: Indian IP Office Announces Stakeholder Meetings on Draft CRI Guidelines

