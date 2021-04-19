+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Lull in activity at Patent office, patent publications and grants decrease

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Lull in activity at Patent office, patent publications an...
19 April 2021
0 Cmnts

Lull in activity at Patent office, patent publications and grants decrease

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 16th of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 804 patent applications have been published in the 16th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 804 applications published in the journal, 156 applications account for early publications while 648 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 388 applications have been granted last week as compared to 536 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 27.61%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi544222.22% decrease
Mumbai401660% decrease
Chennai719432.% increase
Kolkata24483.33% decrease
Total18915617.46% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi47830336.61% decrease
Mumbai619454.1% increase
Chennai2242144.46% increase
Kolkata483722.92% decrease
Total81164820.1% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,000

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 804

Percentage difference: 19.6% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,080 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi432
Mumbai158
Chennai404
Kolkata86
Total1,080

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi20811843.27% decrease
Mumbai724833.33% decrease
Chennai1581561.27% decrease
Kolkata986632.65% decrease
Total53638827.61% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 804 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 119 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai, 19 applications from Hyderabad and 2 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date9th April 2021 to 16th April 2021
Delhi24316
Mumbai31323
Pune22815
Bangalore30221
Chennai45023
Hyderabad18919
Kolkata602

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,379
Total ordinary publications12,518
Total applications published15,897
Total grants in Delhi3,749
Total grants in Mumbai1,588
Total grants in Chennai3,515
Total grants in Kolkata1,525
Total Grants10,377
Total applications examined26,653

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,240 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,240

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php