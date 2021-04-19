Lull in activity at Patent office, patent publications and grants decrease

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 804 patent applications have been published in the 16th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 804 applications published in the journal, 156 applications account for early publications while 648 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 388 applications have been granted last week as compared to 536 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 27.61%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 54 42 22.22% decrease Mumbai 40 16 60% decrease Chennai 71 94 32.% increase Kolkata 24 4 83.33% decrease Total 189 156 17.46% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 478 303 36.61% decrease Mumbai 61 94 54.1% increase Chennai 224 214 4.46% increase Kolkata 48 37 22.92% decrease Total 811 648 20.1% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,000

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 804

Percentage difference: 19.6% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,080 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 432 Mumbai 158 Chennai 404 Kolkata 86 Total 1,080

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 208 118 43.27% decrease Mumbai 72 48 33.33% decrease Chennai 158 156 1.27% decrease Kolkata 98 66 32.65% decrease Total 536 388 27.61% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 804 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 119 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai, 19 applications from Hyderabad and 2 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 9th April 2021 to 16th April 2021 Delhi 243 16 Mumbai 313 23 Pune 228 15 Bangalore 302 21 Chennai 450 23 Hyderabad 189 19 Kolkata 60 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,379 Total ordinary publications 12,518 Total applications published 15,897 Total grants in Delhi 3,749 Total grants in Mumbai 1,588 Total grants in Chennai 3,515 Total grants in Kolkata 1,525 Total Grants 10,377 Total applications examined 26,653

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,240 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,240

