Enforcement of Data Protection Law Eased in UK and DOJ and FTC Issue Joint Statement Regarding COVID-19.

Enforcement of Data Protection Law Eased in UK

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which is UK’s independent authority to monitor data protection, has stated that it will relax the enforcement of UK’s data protection law, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement has been made, keeping in mind the underlying principle of data protection law which states that “the processing of personal data should be designed to serve mankind”. The Information Commissioner, stated that the UK data protection law was implemented in order to help the public and to that extent the law is flexible and shall in no way restrict public interest or public health and safety.

Additionally, the ICO is coordinating with Apple and Google, with regard to their work to support Contact Tracing initiatives. The ICO will ensure that Apple and Google are constantly reviewing privacy issues and considering the associated public interest issues. Following this, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) also supported the ICO in their effort to relax the enforcement of the data law, and to avoid compromising public interest or public security.

DOJ and FTC Issue Joint Statement Regarding COVID-19

The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), have issued a joint statement informing the public that firms and competitors can engage in certain “procompetitive collaboration that does not violate the antitrust laws.” The respective anti-trust departments of both, the DOJ and FTC, stated that they will be working towards providing businesses and individuals all the guidance and information that they require, in order to comply with federal laws. The DOJ and FTC acknowledged that due to the critical situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, join-ventures will be essential so that businesses can pool their resources and bring the required to bring goods to communities in need, to expand existing capacity, or to develop new products or services.

Another business review letter issued by the Antitrust Division of the DOJ to five pharmaceutical and medical/surgical distributors, states that the DOJ will provide such companies with antitrust enforcers’ views on competitor collaborations aimed at improving product access to respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. DOJ has no present intention to challenge a collaboration among five medical/surgical and pharmaceutical distributors that are working with federal government agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to facilitate the acquisition and distribution of critical supplies to US healthcare providers.

