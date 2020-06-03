Compulsory Licensing in India – Talk by Gaurav Mishra

Mr. Gaurav Mishra, Managing Associate at BananaIP Counsels delivered a talk on the Compulsory licensing provisions in India under the Patents Act on the 3rd of June 2020 at an event organized by the Department of Science and technology, Rajasthan. The webinar event was attended by over a 100 participants including, students, lawyers, medical professionals and academicians. The talk was delivered as part of the Rajasthan, DST’s laudable initiative of creating IP awareness as well as helping the attendees grasp the nuances of the Indian Patent Law.

In this presentation, Mr. Gaurav covered topics such as

Grounds for issue of compulsory licenses

Process for application of issue of compulsory licenses

Considerations taken by the controller before grant of compulsory license

Meaning of reasonable requirement and conditions under which reasonable requirement are deemed not satisfied

Revocation of patents by the controller for non-working

Power of controller to adjourn applications for compulsory licenses

General purposes for granting compulsory license

Terms and conditions of compulsory licenses

Case studies including the case between Bayer and Natco, Emcure versus Roche, BDR Pharma versus Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Lee Pharma versus Astrazenca

Mr. Gaurav also discussed the need for compulsory licenses in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak / Coronavirus pandemic and the threat Gilead sciences faced over ots patented drug Remedesivir.

The full presentation may be accessed here below

