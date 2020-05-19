Spotify and Saregama Sign Licensing Deal for India, OTT Release of Films irks Multiplex Owners and Gilead Inks Licensing Deal with Cipla for Remdesivir

Spotify and Saregama Sign Licensing Deal for India

Spotify, the music streaming platform has recently partnered with Saregama, the oldest music label in India, to enable Spotify users to gain access to Saregama’s music catalogue. This extensive catalogue consists of a variety of music from films, including Carnatic, Hindustan classical and devotional music in over 25 languages. In addition to the music available in local languages, Spotify users can now listen to old school songs through Spotify’s curated playlist, both editorial and algorithmic.

Saregama’s catalogue consists of music from artists like, Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman and Mohammad Rafi, among others.

Gilead Inks Licensing Deal with Cipla for Remdesivir

Cipla, the Indian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc., which is an American biopharmaceutical company, to produce the investigational medicine Remdesivir. The main purpose of this agreement is to enable Cipla to mass produce Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the production of Remdesivir. This deal will expand the global access to the life saving treatments for those affected by the novel COVID-19 disease. As per the terms of the agreement Cipla will be allowed to manufacture the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and the finished product under its own brand name and market the finished product in 127 countries including India and South Africa.

Gilead Sciences Inc. will provide Cipla with the manufacturing know-how, to manufacture the API and finished product on a commercial scale. Through the EUA, Remdesivir can be used to treat hospitalized patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 all around the world. The EUA has been issued based on available data from two global clinical trials. The trials include, the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ placebo-controlled Phase 3 study in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, and Gilead’s global Phase 3 study evaluating Remdesivir in patients with severe disease.

OTT Release of Films irks Multiplex Owners

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease has now resulted in a worldwide lockdown, due to which several services are impacted as well. Places like clubs, restaurants and movie theatres, have also been shut down, as these are places where large crowds usually gather. Since movie theatres continue to remain shut, many films which were to be released in the theatres within the next couple of months, will now be released on digital platforms. Amazon Prime, the American streaming service, has recently announced that it will be premiering seven new Indian films across different languages. The two big films being premiered on Amazon Prime include Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. Further, there will also be films in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Kannada, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime.

However, this seems to be bad news for movie theatre owners, as they have to incur losses due to this lockdown. Several producers and exhibitors, including INOX, one of the leading multiplex owners in India, has written an open letter stating that film producers should be supporting multiplex owners during this difficult time. The letter highlights that “cinemas and content creators have always had a mutually beneficial relationship,” and by releasing the films on OTT (over-the-top) platforms, cinema owners do not get to have an opinion in the matter. While it will still take a longtime before cinemas are re-opened for business, the Producers Guild of India, stated that they will always be supportive of the theatrical release of a film, since films are conceptualised as a cinematic experience.

