Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – January, 2022 – Part I

2 days ago Intellectual Property, Trademarks 0Comment
Intellepedia IP Radio
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 5th January, 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of two percent (2%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand nine hundred and seven (4907) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office getting back to speed

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of five percent (5%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of five percent (5%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand eight hundred and thirty (5830) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a one percent (1%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, seven thousand one hundred and thirty-six (7136) registration certificates were issued, and one thousand eight hundred and six (1806) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office49964907A decrease of 2%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings48355056An increase of 5%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal57815830An increase of 1%
Total Registrations Granted59317136An increase of 20%
Total Hearing Notices Issued84568856An increase of 5%
Total Renewal Notices Issued38701806A decrease of 53%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad13606699321444
2Chennai170289016561299
3Delhi3332200717342396
4Kolkata599291319483
5Mumbai2068105011891514
Total9061490758307136

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 5th January, 2022

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed4949
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 2660
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 5830
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 3236

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.

You May Also Like

Ford Patents Autonomous Vehicle for Charging
November 27, 2015 Intellectual Property, Patents
The image depicts Judy Garland.
Publicity Rights in India (Part I)
February 23, 2019 Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law, Publicity Rights/ Celebrity Rights

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
contact@bananaip.com
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
contact@bananaip.com
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram
Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

en English
ar Arabicbn Bengalizh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)da Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchde Germangu Gujaratiiw Hebrewhi Hindiid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesekn Kannadako Koreanla Latinlb Luxembourgishms Malayml Malayalammr Marathino Norwegianfa Persianpt Portuguesepa Punjabiru Russiansd Sindhies Spanishsv Swedishta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduvi Vietnamese