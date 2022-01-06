Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – January, 2022 – Part I

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 5th January, 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of two percent (2%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand nine hundred and seven (4907) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office getting back to speed

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of five percent (5%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of five percent (5%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand eight hundred and thirty (5830) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a one percent (1%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, seven thousand one hundred and thirty-six (7136) registration certificates were issued, and one thousand eight hundred and six (1806) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 4996 4907 A decrease of 2% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 4835 5056 An increase of 5% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5781 5830 An increase of 1% Total Registrations Granted 5931 7136 An increase of 20% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8456 8856 An increase of 5% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3870 1806 A decrease of 53%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1360 669 932 1444 2 Chennai 1702 890 1656 1299 3 Delhi 3332 2007 1734 2396 4 Kolkata 599 291 319 483 5 Mumbai 2068 1050 1189 1514 Total 9061 4907 5830 7136

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 5th January, 2022

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 4949 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 2660 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 5830 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 3236

