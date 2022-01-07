COPYRIGHT STATISTICS – 2021

The last year witnessed a lot of OTT and computer software’s releases to cope up with the on-going pandemic. Due to this reason a lot of copyright works were created and protected. In this post, we bring to you a recap of the Copyright Statistics from 2021.

A total of 28,385 applications for copyright registrations were filed in the year 2021. There was an increase 6503 of applications in comparison to the total number of applications for the year 2020, which was 21,882.

There was an increase of 6503 in the total number of copyright applications filed during the year 2021 as compared to 2020. The majority of applications filed in the year 2021 were for literary/dramatic works, followed by artistic works and the least number of applications were filed for musical works.

The following table provides detailed data for the month-wise applications for each type of work:

Month Literary/

Dramatic Work

Artistic Work Musical Work Cinematograph Work Computer Software Sound Recording Total January 1180 874 12 40 109 37 2252 February 2016 884 22 34 167 34 3166 March 1514 714 18 84 214 231 2775 April 1114 663 22 39 113 236 2187 May 25 90 0 0 3 3 121 June 1379 557 18 21 184 219 2378 July 1889 762 31 22 165 495 3364 August 1373 676 68 26 156 810 3109 September 1427 530 34 35 151 696 2873 October 1554 562 21 17 132 400 2686 November 1334 399 29 27 130 445 2364 December 751 237 3 28 75 16 1110 Total 15556 6948 278 373 1599 3631 28385

In the year 2021, the least number of applications were made during the month of May, while the maximum applications were made during the month of July. The average number of applications per month was 2365.

Disclaimer

The data provided here is calculated for the respective calendar year (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Copyright Office which takes into account the financial year of March to April. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the Copyright Office through its list of published applications.