COPYRIGHT STATISTICS – 2021

12 hours ago Copyrights, Intellectual Property 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

The last year witnessed a lot of OTT and computer software’s releases to cope up with the on-going pandemic. Due to this reason a lot of copyright works were created and protected. In this post, we bring to you a recap of the Copyright Statistics from 2021.

A total of 28,385 applications for copyright registrations were filed in the year 2021. There was an increase 6503 of applications in comparison to the total number of applications for the year 2020, which was 21,882.

There was an increase of 6503 in the total number of copyright applications filed during the year 2021 as compared to 2020. The majority of applications filed in the year 2021 were for literary/dramatic works, followed by artistic works and the least number of applications were filed for musical works.

The following table provides detailed data for the month-wise applications for each type of work:

MonthLiterary/
Dramatic Work
Artistic WorkMusical WorkCinematograph WorkComputer SoftwareSound RecordingTotal
January11808741240109372252
February20168842234167343166
March151471418842142312775
April111466322391132362187
May25900033121
June137955718211842192378
July188976231221654953364
August137367668261568103109
September142753034351516962873
October155456221171324002686
November133439929271304452364
December75123732875161110
Total1555669482783731599363128385

In the year 2021, the least number of applications were made during the month of May, while the maximum applications were made during the month of July. The average number of applications per month was 2365.

This post is brought to you by BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department.

About BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department

BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department has the experience of helping companies use IP for business and competitive advantage. Companies regularly seek their assistance, advise and opinions on identifying/mining inventions and creations, conducting IP audits, protecting IP assets appropriately, launching risk free products, managing litigation for business benefit, resolving disputes out of Court, making money out of IP, enforcing IP, and licensing transactions. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com.

Disclaimer

The data provided here is calculated for the respective calendar year (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Copyright Office which takes into account the financial year of March to April. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the Copyright Office through its list of published applications.

You May Also Like

The featured image reads Weekly News Updates: Patent News. The logo of intellepedia also forms part of the featured image. To read more click here.
Indian Patent Statistics, Interesting inventions, Patent grants double in India, Samsung, Tivo, Nokia, Oppo sign patent licensing agreement, Apple and Qualcomm trial date set and more
December 10, 2018 Intellectual Property, Patents
Trademark News
Corona Puts the IP World on Notice, Google Protects its Domain Name and more
March 20, 2020 Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
contact@bananaip.com
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
contact@bananaip.com
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram
Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

en English
ar Arabicbn Bengalizh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)da Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchde Germangu Gujaratiiw Hebrewhi Hindiid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesekn Kannadako Koreanla Latinlb Luxembourgishms Malayml Malayalammr Marathino Norwegianfa Persianpt Portuguesepa Punjabiru Russiansd Sindhies Spanishsv Swedishta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduvi Vietnamese