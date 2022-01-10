Geographical Indications Statistics – 2021

GI STATISTICS IN 2021
Year 2021 has been a fruitful year for Geographical Indication and the Registry. The Registry received 76 new GI Applications and issued 33 registration certificates.
In this post, we bring to you a recap of the GI statistics from 2021.
|Particulars
|2021
|Total No. of Applications Filed
|76
|Total No. of Applications Refused
|0
|Total No. of Applications Registered
|33
|Total No. of Applications Withdrawn
|0
|Total No. of Applications Abandoned
|0
In 2021 the total number of new GI Applications received from all the States and UTs’ were 76 and the total number of GI registration certificates issued for year 2021 were 33. Whereas in the year 2020, the GI Registry received 51 applications and only 5 applications were registered. There was an increase of 50% in the number of applications and 560% increase in the number of GIs registered in this when compared to 2020.
The table indicating a list of GIs registered in the year 2021 is given below:
GI APPLICATIONS REGISTERED IN 2021
|Sr. No
|Application Number
|Name of the Product
|Type of the Product
|State
|1
|589
|Bhotia Dann of Uttarakhand
|Handicraft
|Uttarakhand
|2
|590
|Tamenglong Orange
|Agriculture
|Manipur
|3
|592
|Hathei Chilli
|Agriculture
|Manipur
|4
|599
|Telia Rumal
|Textiles
|Telangana
|5
|614
|Chamba Chappal
|Handicraft
|Himachal Pradesh
|6
|620
|Banaras Zardozi
|Handicraft
|Uttar Pradesh
|7
|621
|Chunar Glaze Pottery
|Handicraft
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|622
|Mirzapur Pital Bartan
|Handicraft
|Uttar Pradesh
|9
|623
|Banaras Wood Carving
|Handicraft
|Uttar Pradesh
|10
|628
|Sojat Mehndi
|Agriculture
|Rajasthan
|11
|624
|Banaras Hand Block Print
|Handicraft
|Uttar Pradesh
|12
|629
|Mizo Ginger
|Agriculture
|Mizoram
|13
|636
|Dalle Khursani
|Agriculture
|Sikkim and West Bengal
|14
|640
|Naga Cucumber
|Agriculture
|Nagaland
|15
|642
|Harmal Chilli
|Agriculture
|Goa
|16
|643
|Judima
|Agriculture
|Assam
|17
|644
|Pithora
|Handicraft
|Gujarat
|18
|645
|Mau Saree
|Textiles
|Uttar Pradesh
|19
|647
|Lahaul Socks and Gloves
|Textiles
|Himachal Pradesh
|20
|648
|Uttarakhand Aipan
|Handicraft
|Uttarakhand
|21
|650
|Kumaon Chyura Oil
|Agriculture
|Uttarakhand
|22
|651
|Munsyari Razma
|Agriculture
|Uttarakhand
|23
|652
|Uttarakhand Ringal Craft
|Handicraft
|Uttarakhand
|24
|653
|Uttarakhand Tamta Product
|Handicraft
|Uttarakhand
|25
|654
|Uttarakhand Thulma
|Handicraft
|Uttarakhand
|26
|655
|Goan Khaje
|Food Stuff
|Goa
|27
|656
|Manjusha Art
|Handicraft
|Bihar
|28
|658
|Sohrai-Khovar Painting
|Handicraft
|Jharkhand
|29
|660
|Kuttiattoor Mango (Kuttiattoor Manga)
|Agriculture
|Kerala
|30
|662
|Edayur Chilli (Edayur Mulaku)
|Agriculture
|Kerala
|31
|663
|Balaghat Chinnor
|Agriculture
|Madhya Pradesh
|32
|675
|Kanniyakumari Cloves
|Agriculture
|Tamil Nadu
|33
|680
|Myndoli Banana
|Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
Disclaimer
The data provided herein is compiled from the journals and reports published by Registry on the official website. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the Registry through its online databases and official journal on it’s official website https://ipindia.gov.in/registered-gls.htm