Geographical Indications Statistics – 2021

GI STATISTICS IN 2021

Year 2021 has been a fruitful year for Geographical Indication and the Registry. The Registry received 76 new GI Applications and issued 33 registration certificates.

In this post, we bring to you a recap of the GI statistics from 2021.

Particulars 2021 Total No. of Applications Filed



76 Total No. of Applications Refused 0 Total No. of Applications Registered 33 Total No. of Applications Withdrawn 0 Total No. of Applications Abandoned 0

In 2021 the total number of new GI Applications received from all the States and UTs’ were 76 and the total number of GI registration certificates issued for year 2021 were 33. Whereas in the year 2020, the GI Registry received 51 applications and only 5 applications were registered. There was an increase of 50% in the number of applications and 560% increase in the number of GIs registered in this when compared to 2020.

The table indicating a list of GIs registered in the year 2021 is given below:

GI APPLICATIONS REGISTERED IN 2021

Sr. No Application Number Name of the Product Type of the Product State 1 589 Bhotia Dann of Uttarakhand Handicraft Uttarakhand 2 590 Tamenglong Orange Agriculture Manipur 3 592 Hathei Chilli Agriculture Manipur 4 599 Telia Rumal Textiles Telangana 5 614 Chamba Chappal Handicraft Himachal Pradesh 6 620 Banaras Zardozi Handicraft Uttar Pradesh 7 621 Chunar Glaze Pottery Handicraft Uttar Pradesh 8 622 Mirzapur Pital Bartan Handicraft Uttar Pradesh 9 623 Banaras Wood Carving Handicraft Uttar Pradesh 10 628 Sojat Mehndi Agriculture Rajasthan 11 624 Banaras Hand Block Print



Handicraft Uttar Pradesh 12 629 Mizo Ginger Agriculture Mizoram 13 636 Dalle Khursani Agriculture Sikkim and West Bengal 14 640 Naga Cucumber Agriculture Nagaland 15 642 Harmal Chilli Agriculture Goa 16 643 Judima Agriculture Assam 17 644 Pithora Handicraft Gujarat 18 645 Mau Saree Textiles Uttar Pradesh 19 647 Lahaul Socks and Gloves Textiles Himachal Pradesh 20 648 Uttarakhand Aipan Handicraft Uttarakhand 21 650 Kumaon Chyura Oil Agriculture Uttarakhand 22 651 Munsyari Razma Agriculture Uttarakhand 23 652 Uttarakhand Ringal Craft Handicraft Uttarakhand 24 653 Uttarakhand Tamta Product Handicraft Uttarakhand 25 654 Uttarakhand Thulma Handicraft Uttarakhand 26 655 Goan Khaje Food Stuff Goa 27 656 Manjusha Art Handicraft Bihar 28 658 Sohrai-Khovar Painting Handicraft Jharkhand 29 660 Kuttiattoor Mango (Kuttiattoor Manga) Agriculture Kerala 30 662 Edayur Chilli (Edayur Mulaku) Agriculture Kerala 31 663 Balaghat Chinnor Agriculture Madhya Pradesh 32 675 Kanniyakumari Cloves Agriculture Tamil Nadu 33 680 Myndoli Banana Agriculture Uttar Pradesh

This post is brought to you by BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department.

About BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department

BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department has the experience of helping companies use IP for business and competitive advantage. Companies regularly seek their assistance, advise and opinions on identifying/mining inventions and creations, conducting IP audits, protecting IP assets appropriately, launching risk free products, managing litigation for business benefit, resolving disputes out of Court, making money out of IP, enforcing IP, and licensing transactions. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com.

Disclaimer

The data provided herein is compiled from the journals and reports published by Registry on the official website. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the Registry through its online databases and official journal on it’s official website https://ipindia.gov.in/registered-gls.htm