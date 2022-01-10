Geographical Indications Statistics – 2021

GI STATISTICS IN 2021

Year 2021 has been a fruitful year for Geographical Indication and the Registry. The Registry received 76 new GI Applications and issued 33 registration certificates.

In this post, we bring to you a recap of the GI statistics from 2021.

Particulars2021
Total No. of Applications Filed

76
Total No. of Applications Refused0
Total No. of Applications Registered33
Total No. of Applications Withdrawn0
Total No. of Applications Abandoned0

In 2021 the total number of new GI Applications received from all the States and UTs’ were 76 and the total number of GI registration certificates issued for year 2021 were 33. Whereas in the year 2020, the GI Registry received 51 applications and only 5 applications were registered. There was an increase of 50% in the number of applications and 560% increase in the number of GIs registered in this when compared to 2020.

The table indicating a list of GIs registered in the year 2021 is given below:

GI APPLICATIONS REGISTERED IN 2021

Sr. NoApplication NumberName of the ProductType of the ProductState
1589Bhotia Dann of UttarakhandHandicraftUttarakhand
2590Tamenglong OrangeAgriculture Manipur
3592Hathei ChilliAgriculture Manipur
4599Telia RumalTextilesTelangana
5614Chamba ChappalHandicraftHimachal Pradesh
6620Banaras ZardoziHandicraftUttar Pradesh
7621Chunar Glaze PotteryHandicraftUttar Pradesh
8622Mirzapur Pital BartanHandicraftUttar Pradesh
9623Banaras Wood CarvingHandicraftUttar Pradesh
10628Sojat MehndiAgriculture Rajasthan
11624Banaras Hand Block Print

HandicraftUttar Pradesh
12629 Mizo GingerAgriculture Mizoram
13636Dalle KhursaniAgriculture Sikkim and West Bengal
14640Naga CucumberAgriculture Nagaland
15642Harmal ChilliAgriculture Goa
16643JudimaAgriculture Assam
17644PithoraHandicraftGujarat
18645Mau SareeTextilesUttar Pradesh
19647Lahaul Socks and GlovesTextilesHimachal Pradesh
20648Uttarakhand AipanHandicraftUttarakhand
21650Kumaon Chyura OilAgriculture Uttarakhand
22651Munsyari RazmaAgricultureUttarakhand
23652Uttarakhand Ringal CraftHandicraftUttarakhand
24653Uttarakhand Tamta ProductHandicraftUttarakhand
25654Uttarakhand ThulmaHandicraftUttarakhand
26655Goan KhajeFood StuffGoa
27656Manjusha ArtHandicraftBihar
28658Sohrai-Khovar PaintingHandicraftJharkhand
29660Kuttiattoor Mango (Kuttiattoor Manga)AgricultureKerala
30662Edayur Chilli (Edayur Mulaku)Agriculture Kerala
31663Balaghat ChinnorAgricultureMadhya Pradesh
32675Kanniyakumari ClovesAgricultureTamil Nadu
33680Myndoli BananaAgriculture Uttar Pradesh

This post is brought to you by BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department.

About BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department

BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department has the experience of helping companies use IP for business and competitive advantage. Companies regularly seek their assistance, advise and opinions on identifying/mining inventions and creations, conducting IP audits, protecting IP assets appropriately, launching risk free products, managing litigation for business benefit, resolving disputes out of Court, making money out of IP, enforcing IP, and licensing transactions. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com.

Disclaimer

The data provided herein is compiled from the journals and reports published by Registry on the official website. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the Registry through its online databases and official journal on it’s official website https://ipindia.gov.in/registered-gls.htm

Leave a comment