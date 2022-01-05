Trademark Statistics – 2021

2 days ago
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to December 30th, 2021

Particulars2021
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed449264
Total Number of Trademark Applications Under Examination433981
Total Number of Trademark Applications Post Examination217990
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published320210
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered319033

Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison

Particulars1st Jan 2020 to 31st December, 2020 1st Jan 2021 to 30th December, 2021Change in %
Total Applications Filed394842449264An increase of 13.78 %
Total Number of Trademark Applications Under Examination399539433981An increase of 8.62 %
Total Number of Trademark Applications Post Examination147824217990An increase of 47.47 %
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 75930112271An increase of 47.86 %
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal362222320210A decrease of 11.60 %
Total Registrations Granted226578319033An increase of 40.80 %
Total Hearing Notices Issued103230284661An increase of 175.75 %
Total Renewal Notices Issued98299132978An increase of 35.28 %

As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 13.78% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2021 as compared to 2020. However, there has been a remarkable increase of 40.80% in the total registrations granted in the year 2021 as compared to 2020.

Further, the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearing in 2021 has increased by 47.86% compared to 2020. This increase is a testament to the fact that slowly things are getting back in track in the Trade Mark Office as compared to huge dip in 2020.

Disclaimer

Please note that this is based on data available on the IP India Website as on 30th December, 2021

Leave a comment

