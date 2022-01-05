Trademark Statistics – 2021

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to December 30th, 2021

Particulars 2021 Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 449264 Total Number of Trademark Applications Under Examination 433981 Total Number of Trademark Applications Post Examination 217990 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 320210 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 319033

Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison

Particulars 1st Jan 2020 to 31st December, 2020 1st Jan 2021 to 30th December, 2021 Change in % Total Applications Filed 394842 449264 An increase of 13.78 % Total Number of Trademark Applications Under Examination 399539 433981 An increase of 8.62 %

Total Number of Trademark Applications Post Examination 147824 217990 An increase of 47.47 % Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 75930 112271 An increase of 47.86 % Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 362222 320210 A decrease of 11.60 % Total Registrations Granted 226578 319033 An increase of 40.80 % Total Hearing Notices Issued 103230 284661 An increase of 175.75 % Total Renewal Notices Issued 98299 132978 An increase of 35.28 %

As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 13.78% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2021 as compared to 2020. However, there has been a remarkable increase of 40.80% in the total registrations granted in the year 2021 as compared to 2020.

Further, the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearing in 2021 has increased by 47.86% compared to 2020. This increase is a testament to the fact that slowly things are getting back in track in the Trade Mark Office as compared to huge dip in 2020.

This post is brought to you by BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department.

About BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department

BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department has the experience of helping companies use IP for business and competitive advantage. Companies regularly seek their assistance, advise and opinions on identifying/mining inventions and creations, conducting IP audits, protecting IP assets appropriately, launching risk free products, managing litigation for business benefit, resolving disputes out of Court, making money out of IP, enforcing IP, and licensing transactions. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com.

Disclaimer

Please note that this is based on data available on the IP India Website as on 30th December, 2021

