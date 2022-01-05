Trademark Statistics – 2021

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to December 30th, 2021
|Particulars
|2021
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|449264
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Under Examination
|433981
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Post Examination
|217990
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|320210
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|319033
Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison
|Particulars
|1st Jan 2020 to 31st December, 2020
|1st Jan 2021 to 30th December, 2021
|Change in %
|Total Applications Filed
|394842
|449264
|An increase of 13.78 %
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Under Examination
|399539
|433981
|An increase of 8.62 %
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Post Examination
|147824
|217990
|An increase of 47.47 %
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|75930
|112271
|An increase of 47.86 %
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|362222
|320210
|A decrease of 11.60 %
|Total Registrations Granted
|226578
|319033
|An increase of 40.80 %
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|103230
|284661
|An increase of 175.75 %
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|98299
|132978
|An increase of 35.28 %
As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 13.78% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2021 as compared to 2020. However, there has been a remarkable increase of 40.80% in the total registrations granted in the year 2021 as compared to 2020.
Further, the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearing in 2021 has increased by 47.86% compared to 2020. This increase is a testament to the fact that slowly things are getting back in track in the Trade Mark Office as compared to huge dip in 2020.
This post is brought to you by BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department.
About BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department
BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department has the experience of helping companies use IP for business and competitive advantage. Companies regularly seek their assistance, advise and opinions on identifying/mining inventions and creations, conducting IP audits, protecting IP assets appropriately, launching risk free products, managing litigation for business benefit, resolving disputes out of Court, making money out of IP, enforcing IP, and licensing transactions. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com.
Disclaimer
Please note that this is based on data available on the IP India Website as on 30th December, 2021