INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY STATISTICS- 2021 (INDIA)

In this post, we bring to you a recap of the IP statistics from 2021 and a comparison of these numbers with the statistics from 2019 and 2020. The data provided herein is calculated for the respective calendar years (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Indian IP Offices which take into account the financial year of March to April.

PATENTS

A total of 67,727 patent applications were examined in 2021 as opposed to 70,924 patent applications examined in 2020. The Patent Offices granted 30,431 patents in 2021 compared to 26,309 in 2019 chalking in an increase of 15.66%. The Patent Offices on an average examined and issued 266 first examination reports (FERs) per day.

Particulars

2019 2020 2021 Applications Published 49351 51325 52379 Granted 23257 26309 30431 Examined 83226 70924 67727

INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS

A total of 11,997 designs were registered in 2021 as compared to 14,550 registrations in 2020, signifying a decrease of about 17.54% in filings and registrations.

Particulars 2019 2020 2021 Total Registration 14529 14550 11997

TRADEMARKS

Trademarks are perhaps one of the most notable and well known forms of intellectual property in India. The Trade Mark Registry is also perhaps one of the busiest departments under the Office of the CGPDTM. The Trade Mark Registry received as many 4,49,264 applications in 2021 which marks an increase of about 13.78% in comparison to the total number of applications received in 2020. The number of registrations also appears to have hiked by 33.96% from 2020 when total registrations hovered around 2.3 lakhs. In 2021 over 3 lakh applications were registered.

Particulars 2019 2020 2021 Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 336194 394839 449264 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 81371 147824 217990 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 380922 362196 320210 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 302721 238147 319033

COPYRIGHT

The Copyright filings and registrations have been on the rise over the past three years. While about 21,882 copyright applications were filed in 2020, the number of applications in 2021 increased by 29.71% totaling to a figure of 28,385 applications. The major applications appear to have been filed for literary/ dramatic works and artistic works. While 15,556 applications were filed in respect of literary/ dramatic works about 6948 applications were filed in respect of artistic works.

Particular 2019 2020 2021 Literary/Dramatic Works 11898 12936 15556 Artistic Works 5781 4923 6948 Musical Works 320 319 278 Cinematograph Works 346 351 373 Computer Softwares 1679 1556 1599 Sound Recording 1126 1797 3631 Total 21150 21882 28385

GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS

2021 witnessed a significant increase of about 560% in the GI Registration as compared to only 5 registrations in 2019. In 2021 a total of 33 applications were registered. There has been a steady increase in the number of applications filed over the year. In 2021 around 76 applications were filed as opposed to 51 in 2020, which accounts for about 50% increase in the applications filed in 2021. Some notable registrations of 2021 include Tamenglong Orange, Mizo Ginger, Goan Khaje, Myndoli Banana, Lahaul Socks and Gloves and Manjusha Art.

Particulars 2019 2020 2021 No. of Application filed 41 51 76 No. of GI Registered 22 5 33

This post is brought to you by BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department.

About BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department

BananaIP’s Consulting & Strategy Department has the experience of helping companies use IP for business and competitive advantage. Companies regularly seek their assistance, advise and opinions on identifying/mining inventions and creations, conducting IP audits, protecting IP assets appropriately, launching risk free products, managing litigation for business benefit, resolving disputes out of Court, making money out of IP, enforcing IP, and licensing transactions. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com.

Disclaimer

Please note the data provided herein is calculated for the respective calendar years (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Indian IP Offices which take into account the financial year of March to April.