Trademark Registry Witnesses a slow Holiday Season
Trademark Registry witnesses a slow Holiday Season witnessing a decrease of 32 percent in total hearing notices issued, a decrease of 651 in the total applications published in the trademark journal and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a slow week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has decreased by thirty two percent (32%) with a decrease of eight percent (8%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|9085
|6692
|A decrease of 26%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|3860
|2687
|A decrease of 30%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|8085
|7434
|A decrease of 8%
|Total Registrations Granted
|7209
|6259
|A decrease of 13%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|8750
|5953
|A decrease of 32%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2900
|1214
|A decrease of 58%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between December 25th, 2019 to January 1st, 2019
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|968
|358
|877
|844
|2
|CHENNAI
|1226
|634
|1205
|1036
|3
|DELHI
|2213
|1023
|2526
|2598
|4
|KOLKATA
|362
|193
|257
|236
|5
|MUMBAI
|1437
|676
|1664
|1295
|Total
|6206
|2884
|6529
|6009
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to January 1st, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 336480
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 152623
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128313
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 288222
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
