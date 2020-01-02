+91-80-26860424 / 34

Trademark Registry Witnesses a slow Holiday Season

02 January 2020
Trademark Registry Witnesses a slow Holiday Season

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Trademark Registry witnesses a slow Holiday Season witnessing a decrease of 32 percent in total hearing notices issued, a decrease of 651 in the total applications published in the trademark journal and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a slow week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has decreased by thirty two percent (32%) with a decrease of eight percent (8%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office90856692A decrease of 26%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings38602687A decrease of 30%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal80857434A decrease of 8%
Total Registrations Granted72096259A decrease of 13%
Total Hearing Notices Issued87505953A decrease of 32%
Total Renewal Notices Issued29001214A decrease of 58%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 25th, 2019 to January 1st, 2019

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD968358877844
2CHENNAI122663412051036
3DELHI2213102325262598
4KOLKATA362193257236
5MUMBAI143767616641295
Total 6206288465296009

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to January 1st, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 336480
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 152623
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128313
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 288222

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

