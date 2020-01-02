Trademark Registry Witnesses a slow Holiday Season

Trademark Registry witnesses a slow Holiday Season witnessing a decrease of 32 percent in total hearing notices issued, a decrease of 651 in the total applications published in the trademark journal and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a slow week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has decreased by thirty two percent (32%) with a decrease of eight percent (8%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 9085 6692 A decrease of 26% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3860 2687 A decrease of 30% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8085 7434 A decrease of 8% Total Registrations Granted 7209 6259 A decrease of 13% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8750 5953 A decrease of 32% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2900 1214 A decrease of 58%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 25th, 2019 to January 1st, 2019

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 968 358 877 844 2 CHENNAI 1226 634 1205 1036 3 DELHI 2213 1023 2526 2598 4 KOLKATA 362 193 257 236 5 MUMBAI 1437 676 1664 1295 Total 6206 2884 6529 6009

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to January 1st, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 336480

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 152623

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128313

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 288222

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

