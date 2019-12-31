Final issue of patent & design journal published

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 27th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 433 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 433 applications published in the journal, 83 applications account for early publications while 350 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 210 applications have been granted last week as compared to 538 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 60.96%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 737 51 93.08% decrease Mumbai 52 8 84.61% decrease Chennai 120 24 80% decrease Kolkata 11 — — Total 920 83 90.97% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 240 179 25.41% decrease Mumbai 449 99 77.95% decrease Chennai 293 60 79.52% decrease Kolkata 164 12 92.68% decrease Total 1146 350 69.45% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2066

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 433

Percentage difference: 79.04% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) statistics

A total of 2209 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 801 Mumbai 356 Chennai 773 Kolkata 279 Total 2209

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 186 80 56.98% decrease Mumbai 77 36 53.24% decrease Chennai 201 61 69.65% decrease Kolkata 74 33 55.40% decrease Total 538 210 60.96% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 433 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 106 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 47 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 5 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 3 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st January 2019 to 27th December 2019 20th December 2019 – 27th December 2019 Delhi 1465 47 Mumbai 1032 31 Bangalore 1090 5 Chennai 1043 19 Hyderabad 485 3 Kolkata 259 1

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 – till 27th December 2019)

Total early publications 6511 Total ordinary publications 43952 Total applications published 50463 Total grants in Delhi 8711 Total grants in Mumbai 3186 Total grants in Chennai 7363 Total grants in Kolkata 3665 Total Grants 22925 Total applications examined 81202

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 207 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till 27th December 2019 now adds to a total of 14529 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 207

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till 27th December 2019: 14529

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]naip.com

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.