Final issue of patent & design journal published

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Final issue of patent & design journal published
31 December 2019
0 Cmnts

Final issue of patent & design journal published

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
weekly patent news - Patent statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 27th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 433 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 433 applications published in the journal, 83 applications account for early publications while 350 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 210 applications have been granted last week as compared to 538 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 60.96%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi7375193.08% decrease
Mumbai52884.61% decrease
Chennai1202480% decrease
Kolkata11
Total9208390.97% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi24017925.41% decrease
Mumbai4499977.95% decrease
Chennai2936079.52% decrease
Kolkata1641292.68% decrease
Total114635069.45% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2066

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 433

Percentage difference: 79.04% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) statistics

A total of 2209 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi801
Mumbai356
Chennai773
Kolkata279
Total2209

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1868056.98% decrease
Mumbai773653.24% decrease
Chennai2016169.65% decrease
Kolkata743355.40% decrease
Total53821060.96% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 433 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 106 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 47 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 5 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 3 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st January 2019 to 27th December 201920th December 2019 – 27th December 2019
Delhi146547
Mumbai103231
Bangalore10905
Chennai104319
Hyderabad4853
Kolkata2591

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 – till 27th December 2019) 

Total early publications6511
Total ordinary publications43952
Total applications published50463
Total grants in Delhi8711
Total grants in Mumbai3186
Total grants in Chennai7363
Total grants in Kolkata3665
Total Grants22925
Total applications examined81202

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 207 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till 27th December 2019 now adds to a total of 14529 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 207

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till 27th December 2019: 14529 

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]naip.com

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

