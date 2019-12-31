Final issue of patent & design journal published
This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 27th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
Indian Patent Statistics
A total of 433 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 433 applications published in the journal, 83 applications account for early publications while 350 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 210 applications have been granted last week as compared to 538 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 60.96%.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|737
|51
|93.08% decrease
|Mumbai
|52
|8
|84.61% decrease
|Chennai
|120
|24
|80% decrease
|Kolkata
|11
|—
|—
|Total
|920
|83
|90.97% decrease
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|240
|179
|25.41% decrease
|Mumbai
|449
|99
|77.95% decrease
|Chennai
|293
|60
|79.52% decrease
|Kolkata
|164
|12
|92.68% decrease
|Total
|1146
|350
|69.45% decrease
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2066
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 433
Percentage difference: 79.04% decrease
First Examination Report (FER) statistics
A total of 2209 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|801
|Mumbai
|356
|Chennai
|773
|Kolkata
|279
|Total
|2209
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|186
|80
|56.98% decrease
|Mumbai
|77
|36
|53.24% decrease
|Chennai
|201
|61
|69.65% decrease
|Kolkata
|74
|33
|55.40% decrease
|Total
|538
|210
|60.96% decrease
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 433 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 106 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 47 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 5 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 3 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st January 2019 to 27th December 2019
|20th December 2019 – 27th December 2019
|Delhi
|1465
|47
|Mumbai
|1032
|31
|Bangalore
|1090
|5
|Chennai
|1043
|19
|Hyderabad
|485
|3
|Kolkata
|259
|1
Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 – till 27th December 2019)
|Total early publications
|6511
|Total ordinary publications
|43952
|Total applications published
|50463
|Total grants in Delhi
|8711
|Total grants in Mumbai
|3186
|Total grants in Chennai
|7363
|Total grants in Kolkata
|3665
|Total Grants
|22925
|Total applications examined
|81202
Indian Industrial Design Statistics
The designs office has registered a total of 207 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till 27th December 2019 now adds to a total of 14529 applications.
- Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
- Total designs registered this Week: 207
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till 27th December 2019: 14529
