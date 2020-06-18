+91-80-26860424 / 34

Trademark Registry Activity Gearing up Back to Normal. 45% Trademark Applications Examined by the Registry this Week

18 June 2020
Trademark Registry Activity Gearing up Back to Normal. 45% Trademark Applications Examined by the Registry this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Decorative

Trademark Registry activity gearing back to normal. 45% trademark applications examined by the Registry this Week. Increase of 24% in total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. Increase of 2448 applications examined by Trademark Office this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been a twenty-four (24)% increase in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. Similarly, there has been an increase of forty-five (45)% However, there has been an decrease of eighteen (18) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office54377885An increase of 45%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings17021392A decrease of 18%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal25013093An increase of 24%
Total Registrations GrantedN/AN/AN/A
Total Hearing Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A
Total Renewal Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between June 11th ,2020 to June 18th ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD1060454286N/A
2CHENNAI1763728601N/A
3DELHI298116171215N/A
4KOLKATA441252245N/A
5MUMBAI1528912641N/A
Total 777339632988N/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to June 18th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 134177
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 48196
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 95074
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 80977

 

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

