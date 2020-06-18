Trademark Registry Activity Gearing up Back to Normal. 45% Trademark Applications Examined by the Registry this Week

Trademark Registry activity gearing back to normal. 45% trademark applications examined by the Registry this Week. Increase of 24% in total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. Increase of 2448 applications examined by Trademark Office this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been a twenty-four (24)% increase in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. Similarly, there has been an increase of forty-five (45)% However, there has been an decrease of eighteen (18) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5437 7885 An increase of 45% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 1702 1392 A decrease of 18% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 2501 3093 An increase of 24% Total Registrations Granted N/A N/A N/A Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between June 11th ,2020 to June 18th ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1060 454 286 N/A 2 CHENNAI 1763 728 601 N/A 3 DELHI 2981 1617 1215 N/A 4 KOLKATA 441 252 245 N/A 5 MUMBAI 1528 912 641 N/A Total 7773 3963 2988 N/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to June 18th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 134177

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 48196

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 95074

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 80977

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

