Fewer examination reports being issued, will backlog haunt patent office again?

21 June 2020
Fewer examination reports being issued, will backlog haunt patent office again?

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 19th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 685 patent applications have been published in the 25th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 685 applications published in the journal, 149 applications account for early publications while 536 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 378 applications have been granted last week as compared to 505 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 25.15%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2693350% increase
Mumbai1129163.64% increase
Chennai1163966.38% decrease
Kolkata151220% decrease
Total1441493.47% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi15513115.48% decrease
Mumbai997029.29% decrease
Chennai33325423.72% decrease
Kolkata881912.5% increase
Total5955369.92% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 739

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 685

Percentage difference: 7.31% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,255 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi515
Mumbai191
Chennai415
Kolkata134
Total1,255

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi17312428.32% decrease
Mumbai736215.07% decrease
Chennai17213919.19% decrease
Kolkata875339.08% decrease
Total50537825.15% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 685 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 143 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 39 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 14 applications from Chennai and 12 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date12th June 2020 to 19th June 2020
Delhi45836
Mumbai74839
Pune38120
Bangalore57918
Chennai56214
Hyderabad30912
Kolkata874

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,712
Total ordinary publications15,899
Total applications published18,611
Total grants in Delhi3,626
Total grants in Mumbai1,692
Total grants in Chennai3,611
Total grants in Kolkata1,810
Total Grants10,739
Total applications examined32,147

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,798 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203
  • Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,798

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

