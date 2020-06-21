Fewer examination reports being issued, will backlog haunt patent office again?

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 685 patent applications have been published in the 25th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 685 applications published in the journal, 149 applications account for early publications while 536 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 378 applications have been granted last week as compared to 505 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 25.15%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 2 69 3350% increase Mumbai 11 29 163.64% increase Chennai 116 39 66.38% decrease Kolkata 15 12 20% decrease Total 144 149 3.47% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 155 131 15.48% decrease Mumbai 99 70 29.29% decrease Chennai 333 254 23.72% decrease Kolkata 8 81 912.5% increase Total 595 536 9.92% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 739

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 685

Percentage difference: 7.31% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,255 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 515 Mumbai 191 Chennai 415 Kolkata 134 Total 1,255

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 173 124 28.32% decrease Mumbai 73 62 15.07% decrease Chennai 172 139 19.19% decrease Kolkata 87 53 39.08% decrease Total 505 378 25.15% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 685 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 143 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 39 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 14 applications from Chennai and 12 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 12th June 2020 to 19th June 2020 Delhi 458 36 Mumbai 748 39 Pune 381 20 Bangalore 579 18 Chennai 562 14 Hyderabad 309 12 Kolkata 87 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,712 Total ordinary publications 15,899 Total applications published 18,611 Total grants in Delhi 3,626 Total grants in Mumbai 1,692 Total grants in Chennai 3,611 Total grants in Kolkata 1,810 Total Grants 10,739 Total applications examined 32,147

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,798 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,798

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

