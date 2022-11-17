The Office of CGPDTM announces Trade Marks Agent Examination 2023 and Patent Agent Examination 2023

The office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has announced that the Trade Marks Agent Examination 2023 and Patent Agent Examination 2023 are likely to be held on 07/05/2023. Available here – (https://ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/News/846_1_Public_Notice_15.11.2022.pdf)

Trade Mark Agent Eligibility

As per rule 144 of the Trade Mark Rules, 2017, a person is eligible to take the Trade Mark agent examinations if he

(i) is a citizen of India,

(ii) is not less than 21 years of age;

(iii) is a graduate of any university in India or possesses an equivalent qualification and has passed the examination prescribed in rule 148 or is an Advocate within the meaning of the Advocates Act, 1961 (25 of 1961) or is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India;

Patent Agent Eligibility

As per the provision under Section 126 of the Patents Act, 1970 (as amended), a person is eligible to take the Patent agent examinations if he

(1) A person shall be qualified to have his name entered in the register of patent

agents if he fulfils the following conditions, namely:—

(a) he is a citizen of India;

(b) he has completed the age of 21 years;

(c) he has obtained a degree in science, engineering or technology from any

university established under law for the time being in force in the territory of India

or possesses such other equivalent qualifications as the Central Government may

specify in this behalf, and, in addition,—

(i) has passed the qualifying examination prescribed for the purpose; or

Online registration

The online registration of candidates is likely to start in January 2023. For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the website www.ipindia.gov.in.