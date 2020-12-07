Spotify launches Plagiarism Risk Detector, Gaming Companies settle Copyright Infringement Lawsuit and Trump argues about protection under the Anti-SLAPP Law.

Spotify launches Plagiarism Risk Detector

Spotify, the music streaming app, is developing a “Plagiarism Risk Detector and Interface”, to help artists avoid lawsuits by revealing similarities in already-published songs, by scanning inputted music for plagiarism. This technology will be scanning each song using a “lead sheet”, which is a form of musical notation common in the music industry. The interface’s plagiarism detection utilizes artificial intelligence “trained on a plurality of pre-existing encoded lead sheets.”

Spotify has applied for a patent for this technology, which through the database would allow the program to potentially determine a “level” of plagiarism in the song in close to real-time and give the user “a similarity value” comparing the song to other lead sheets in Spotify’s database. The Plagiarism Risk Detector is a “is a graphical user interface (GUI)”, which is more intuitive and precise while detecting plagiarised music.

Gaming Companies settle Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Gaming company Grover Gaming and its sister company, Banilla Games, sued another gaming company, TNT Amusements for allegedly using “unknown software” to hack and copy Grover’s Fusion Package of games and selling pirated copies on the open market at a lower price than the original. The Fusion Package is employed primarily for businesses operating in the Georgia Lottery’s coin-operated amusement machine (COAM) market.

“COAM’s are licensed and regulated gaming machines that are like slots, but with greater elements of skill, and they do not offer cash prizes. Instead, winning players receive vouchers that can be used to buy products in the establishment where the COAM is located.”

TNT however, denied the allegations made in the lawsuit, and stated that, it had not misappropriated any of Grover’s and Banilla’s trade secrets because the companies “lack valid copyright registrations for the intellectual property rights asserted, or have not properly or timely registered such works.” This dispute seems to have been settled now, since Grover has withdrawn the lawsuit, after TNT agreed to refrain from distributing the software package and to keep its hands off Grover’s confidential information and trade secrets.

Trump argues about protection under the Anti-SLAPP Law

The Anti-SLAPP (Strategic lawsuit against public participation) law was amended by the Governor of New York, so that defendants hauled into court over their First Amendment-protected rights could escape litigation quickly. “The First Amendment allows others to create parody memes of footage that Plaintiffs themselves published.” Donald Trump is now seeking protection under this law, following a lawsuit filed against him for retweeting a video. The second defendant in this lawsuit is the creator of the video. In response to the lawsuit, Trump has filed an Anti-SLAPP motion and has deemed the same to be a political lawsuit, since the plaintiffs are registered democrats.

Further, Trump claims that the lawsuit aims to suppress his free speech rights “by seeking to punish them for doing nothing more than re-posting and re-tweeting a parody meme with a political message.” Donald Trump is currently seeking protection under the Anti-SLAPP law to dismiss this lawsuit.

