Massive increase in publication percentage this week

25 December 2020
Massive increase in publication percentage this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 25th of December 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 928 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 928 applications published in the journal, 104 applications account for early publications while 824 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 441 applications have been granted last week as compared to 488 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 9.63%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi31487.1% decrease
Mumbai1327107.69% increase
Chennai927221.74% decrease
Kolkata11
Total13710424.09% decrease
    

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi7810028.21% increase
Mumbai67177164.18% increase
Chennai131384193.13% increase
Kolkata141631064.29% increase
Total290824184.14% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 427

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 928

Percentage difference: 117.33% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,420 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi592
Mumbai272
Chennai400
Kolkata156
Total1,420

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi18114519.89% decrease
Mumbai776910.39% decrease
Chennai1671632.4% decrease
Kolkata63641.59% increase
Total4884419.63% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 928 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 112 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 22 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 9 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 29 applications from Chennai and 20 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date18th December 2020 to 25th December 2020
Delhi1,31622
Mumbai1,64317
Pune9619
Bangalore1,38913
Chennai1,56829
Hyderabad77620
Kolkata2322

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications8,383
Total ordinary publications42,942
Total applications published51,325
Total grants in Delhi9,306
Total grants in Mumbai3,912
Total grants in Chennai8,850
Total grants in Kolkata4,261
Total Grants26,329
Total applications examined70,960

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 153 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 9,198 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203
  • Total designs registered this Week: 153

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 9,198

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

