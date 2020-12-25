Massive increase in publication percentage this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 25th of December 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 928 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 928 applications published in the journal, 104 applications account for early publications while 824 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 441 applications have been granted last week as compared to 488 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 9.63%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 31 4 87.1% decrease Mumbai 13 27 107.69% increase Chennai 92 72 21.74% decrease Kolkata 1 1 — Total 137 104 24.09% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 78 100 28.21% increase Mumbai 67 177 164.18% increase Chennai 131 384 193.13% increase Kolkata 14 163 1064.29% increase Total 290 824 184.14% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 427

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 928

Percentage difference: 117.33% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,420 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 592 Mumbai 272 Chennai 400 Kolkata 156 Total 1,420

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 181 145 19.89% decrease Mumbai 77 69 10.39% decrease Chennai 167 163 2.4% decrease Kolkata 63 64 1.59% increase Total 488 441 9.63% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 928 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 112 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 22 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 9 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 29 applications from Chennai and 20 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 18th December 2020 to 25th December 2020 Delhi 1,316 22 Mumbai 1,643 17 Pune 961 9 Bangalore 1,389 13 Chennai 1,568 29 Hyderabad 776 20 Kolkata 232 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,383 Total ordinary publications 42,942 Total applications published 51,325 Total grants in Delhi 9,306 Total grants in Mumbai 3,912 Total grants in Chennai 8,850 Total grants in Kolkata 4,261 Total Grants 26,329 Total applications examined 70,960

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 153 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 9,198 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 153

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 9,198

