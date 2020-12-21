Microsoft accused of infringing patents related to cloud computing, EPO extends closure of offices and more

In this week’s Patent News – Microsoft Inc accused of infringing patents related to cloud computing; Mad Dogg Athletics institutes patent infringement suit against Peloton Interactive; European Commission and EUIPO announce the official launch of – Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund;

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS

Microsoft Inc accused of infringing patents related to cloud computing.

A company by the name of Daedalus Blue has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft Inc. for infringing its patents related to cloud computing. Daedulus has named five patents in its lawsuit against the tech-giant, namely – U.S Patent Nos. – 7,177,886; 7,437,730; 8,381,209; 8,572,612 and 8,671,132. The company has filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Texas and is now seeking a declaratory judgment, a permanent injunction, an award for damages and royalty payments.

Mad Dogg Athletics institutes patent infringement suit against Peloton Interactive

Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., a U.S based company that markets bicycles, has instituted a lawsuit against Peloton Interactive for infringing its patents. The suit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. According to the plaintiff, Peloton’s product – Peloton Bike+ infringes two U.S Patents – 9,694,240 and 10,137,328. Mad Dogg has requested for a jury trial, an award for damages and other forms of relief.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATES

European Commission and EUIPO announce the official launch of – Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund

On 18th December 2020, the European Commission and EUIPO announced the launch of a 20 million Euro grant scheme called “Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund.” The grant scheme was created exclusively to help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) based in Europe to develop IP strategies and protect their IP rights. As per the official website, the grant offers financial support in the form of reimbursements for IP pre-diagnostic services (IP Scan), design applications and trademarks up to a maximum amount of EUR 1500 per business.

EPO extends closure of offices

The European Patent Office has announced that its offices in Berlin, Munich and The Hague will remain closed atleast until the 10th of January 2021 from December 24th, 2020 due the COVID situation across most of Europe. Most countries in Europe such as Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece to name a few have already announced a lockdown between now and the 7th of January 2021.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

