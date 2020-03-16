+91-80-26860424 / 34

Slump at the IPO – Decrease in Patent & Design publications and registrations

16 March 2020
Slump at the IPO – Decrease in Patent & Design publications and registrations

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
966 patent applications published this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 13th of March 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 707 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 707 applications published in the journal, 99 applications account for early publications while 608 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 425 applications have been granted last week as compared to 849 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 49.94%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi49785.71% decrease
Mumbai372532.43% decrease
Chennai635414.28% decrease
Kolkata13
Total1499933.55% decrease

 Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi38317255.09% decrease
Mumbai1331320.75% decrease
Chennai27722817.68% decrease
Kolkata2476216.67% increase
Total81760825.58% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 966

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 707

Percentage difference: 26.81% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1383 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi580
Mumbai258
Chennai399
Kolkata146
Total1383

 Publications under Grant 

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi26113747.50% decrease
Mumbai1556558.06% decrease
Chennai26916140.14% decrease
Kolkata1646262.19% decrease
Total84942549.94% decrease

 Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 707 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 114 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 7 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 25 applications from Chennai and 16 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date6th March 2020 to 13th March 2020
Delhi24410
Mumbai40233
Pune2267
Bangalore23119
Chennai27025
Hyderabad14016
Kolkata314

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1491
Total ordinary publications9963
Total applications published11,454
Total grants in Delhi2241
Total grants in Mumbai1037
Total grants in Chennai2115
Total grants in Kolkata1065
Total Grants6,458
Total applications examined19,394

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 174 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2518 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 310
  • Total designs registered this Week: 174

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2518

Authored and compiled by Anusmita Mazumdar and Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

 

