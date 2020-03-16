Slump at the IPO – Decrease in Patent & Design publications and registrations

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 707 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 707 applications published in the journal, 99 applications account for early publications while 608 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 425 applications have been granted last week as compared to 849 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 49.94%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 49 7 85.71% decrease Mumbai 37 25 32.43% decrease Chennai 63 54 14.28% decrease Kolkata – 13 – Total 149 99 33.55% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 383 172 55.09% decrease Mumbai 133 132 0.75% decrease Chennai 277 228 17.68% decrease Kolkata 24 76 216.67% increase Total 817 608 25.58% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 966

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 707

Percentage difference: 26.81% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1383 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 580 Mumbai 258 Chennai 399 Kolkata 146 Total 1383

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 261 137 47.50% decrease Mumbai 155 65 58.06% decrease Chennai 269 161 40.14% decrease Kolkata 164 62 62.19% decrease Total 849 425 49.94% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 707 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 114 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 10 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 7 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 25 applications from Chennai and 16 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 6th March 2020 to 13th March 2020 Delhi 244 10 Mumbai 402 33 Pune 226 7 Bangalore 231 19 Chennai 270 25 Hyderabad 140 16 Kolkata 31 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1491 Total ordinary publications 9963 Total applications published 11,454 Total grants in Delhi 2241 Total grants in Mumbai 1037 Total grants in Chennai 2115 Total grants in Kolkata 1065 Total Grants 6,458 Total applications examined 19,394

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 174 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2518 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 310

Total designs registered this Week: 174

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2518

Authored and compiled by Anusmita Mazumdar and Jaya Pandey

