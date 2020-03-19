8167 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

8167 new trademark applications filed this week, 244% increase in the total trademark applications examined this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had an overall increase in its working capacity as can been seen from the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined has increased by two hundred and forty four percent (244%). Similarly, there has been an increase of one hundred and nine percent (109%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we can also see a decrease of seven percent (7%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 2823 9715 An increase of 244% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 4136 8645 An increase of 109% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8630 15683 An increase of 82% Total Registrations Granted 6890 6381 A decrease of 7% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8861 8459 A decrease of 4% Total Renewal Notices Issued 1912 2608 An increase of 36%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 11th, 2020 to March 18th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1054 619 751 1151 2 CHENNAI 1736 842 802 1401 3 DELHI 3222 1796 1847 2605 4 KOLKATA 416 246 265 212 5 MUMBAI 1739 986 1326 1643 Total 8167 4489 4991 7012

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 18th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 78683

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 34910

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 74870

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 71598

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

