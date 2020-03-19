+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

8167 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 8167 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week
19 March 2020
0 Cmnts

8167 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Decorative

8167 new trademark applications filed this week, 244% increase in the total trademark applications examined this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had an overall increase in its working capacity as can been seen from the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined has increased by two hundred and forty four percent (244%). Similarly, there has been an increase of one hundred and nine percent (109%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we can also see a decrease of seven percent (7%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office28239715An increase of 244%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings41368645An increase of 109%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal863015683An increase of 82%
Total Registrations Granted68906381A decrease of 7%
Total Hearing Notices Issued88618459A decrease of 4%
Total Renewal Notices Issued19122608An increase of 36%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 11th, 2020 to March 18th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD10546197511151
2CHENNAI17368428021401
3DELHI3222179618472605
4KOLKATA416246265212
5MUMBAI173998613261643
Total 8167448949917012

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 18th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 78683
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 34910
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 74870
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 71598

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsAppTumblrPinterestRedditBookmarks.frShare
Total Page Visits: 496 - Today Page Visits: 67

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php