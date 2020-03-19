8167 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week
8167 new trademark applications filed this week, 244% increase in the total trademark applications examined this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
The Indian Trademark Office had an overall increase in its working capacity as can been seen from the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined has increased by two hundred and forty four percent (244%). Similarly, there has been an increase of one hundred and nine percent (109%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we can also see a decrease of seven percent (7%) in the total number of registrations granted.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|2823
|9715
|An increase of 244%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|4136
|8645
|An increase of 109%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|8630
|15683
|An increase of 82%
|Total Registrations Granted
|6890
|6381
|A decrease of 7%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|8861
|8459
|A decrease of 4%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|1912
|2608
|An increase of 36%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between March 11th, 2020 to March 18th, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1054
|619
|751
|1151
|2
|CHENNAI
|1736
|842
|802
|1401
|3
|DELHI
|3222
|1796
|1847
|2605
|4
|KOLKATA
|416
|246
|265
|212
|5
|MUMBAI
|1739
|986
|1326
|1643
|Total
|8167
|4489
|4991
|7012
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 18th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 78683
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 34910
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 74870
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 71598
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP's Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India.
The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.