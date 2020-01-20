Patent publications double this week, grants decrease slightly

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 17th of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1425 patent applications have been published in the 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1425 applications published in the journal, 147 applications account for early publications while 1278 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 337 applications have been granted last week as compared to 348 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 3.26%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 36 21 41.66% decrease Mumbai 50 39 22% decrease Chennai 47 65 38.29% increase Kolkata — 22 — Total 133 147 10.52% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 242 746 208.26% increase Mumbai 238 253 6.30% increase Chennai 180 265 47.22% increase Kolkata 80 14 82.50% decrease Total 740 1278 72.70% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 873

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1425

Percentage difference: 63.23% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1237 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 442 Mumbai 211 Chennai 428 Kolkata 156 Total 1237

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 104 126 21.15% increase Mumbai 54 61 12.96% increase Chennai 125 87 30.4% increase Kolkata 65 63 3.07% decrease Total 348 337 3.16% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1425 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 124 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Bangalore, 29 applications from Chennai, 17 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th January 2020 to 17th January 2020 Delhi 116 18 Mumbai 180 30 Bangalore 75 27 Chennai 136 29 Hyderabad 47 17 Kolkata 10 3

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications 554 Total ordinary publications 3216 Total applications published 3770 Total grants in Delhi 510 Total grants in Mumbai 235 Total grants in Chennai 515 Total grants in Kolkata 262 Total Grants 1522 Total applications examined 5169

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 187 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 745 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 313

Total designs registered this Week: 187

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 745

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

