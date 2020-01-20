+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent publications double this week, grants decrease slightly

20 January 2020
Patent publications double this week, grants decrease slightly

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
weekly patent news - Patent statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 17th of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1425 patent applications have been published in the 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1425 applications published in the journal, 147 applications account for early publications while 1278 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 337 applications have been granted last week as compared to 348 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 3.26%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi362141.66% decrease
Mumbai503922% decrease
Chennai476538.29% increase
Kolkata22
Total13314710.52% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi242746208.26% increase
Mumbai2382536.30% increase
Chennai18026547.22% increase
Kolkata801482.50% decrease
Total740127872.70% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 873

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1425

Percentage difference: 63.23% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1237 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi442
Mumbai211
Chennai428
Kolkata156
Total1237

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi10412621.15% increase
Mumbai546112.96% increase
Chennai1258730.4% increase
Kolkata65633.07% decrease
Total3483373.16% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1425 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 124 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Bangalore, 29 applications from Chennai, 17 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date10th January 2020 to 17th January 2020
Delhi11618
Mumbai18030
Bangalore7527
Chennai13629
Hyderabad4717
Kolkata103

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date) 

Total early publications554
Total ordinary publications3216
Total applications published3770
Total grants in Delhi510
Total grants in Mumbai235
Total grants in Chennai515
Total grants in Kolkata262
Total Grants1522
Total applications examined5169

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 187 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 745 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 313
  • Total designs registered this Week: 187

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 745

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

