Intellectual Property (IP) Seminar at Cochin, Kerala: Register for Free

Intellectual Property is an important tool for every company, small or big, in today’s business context. The seminar and discussion provides an understanding of the value of IP for business in the context of latest developments in India and across the world. It also provides insights into strategies for fast tracking patent grants.

Sessions

Session 1: Intellectual Property and Business Value

This session focuses on how companies can take advantage of their IP assets to gain business and commercial benefits. It provides some strategies, tips and tricks to navigate the IP territory in India.

Session 2: How to get a Patent in 1 Year

This session focuses on latest developments in Indian patent law that facilitate quick patent grants. It delves into mechanisms and strategies for securing patent grants in one year.

Faculty

The sessions will be delivered by experienced and expert IP attorneys and consultants.

Session 1: Intellectual Property and Business Value



Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala

Sanjeeth Hegde

Session 2: How to get a Patent in 1 Year

Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala

Gaurav Mishra

Target Audience

Knowledge Driven Companies, Technology Companies, StartUps, MSMEs, Research Institutions, Universities, and Inventors.

Venue: Kerala Technology Innovation Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, HMT Colony, P.O, Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala 683503.

Time: 2 PM to 5 PM

Date: January 24th, 2020

Note: This session is not for lawyers.

Register Today

https://www.townscript.com/e/getting-a-patent-grant-in-one-year-in-india-kochi