Intellectual Property (IP) Seminar at Cochin, Kerala: Register for Free

22 January 2020
Intellectual Property (IP) Seminar at Cochin, Kerala: Register for Free

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Intellectual Property, IP Commercialization/Licensing, IP for Start Ups, IP Training, Patents, Trademarks
Getting a Patent Grant in One Year in India & Intellectual Property for Business & Value Creation

Intellectual Property is an important tool for every company, small or big, in today’s business context. The seminar and discussion provides an understanding of the value of IP for business in the context of latest developments in India and across the world. It also provides insights into strategies for fast tracking patent grants.

Sessions

Session 1: Intellectual Property and Business Value

This session focuses on how companies can take advantage of their IP assets to gain business and commercial benefits. It provides some strategies, tips and tricks to navigate the IP territory in India.

Session 2: How to get a Patent in 1 Year

This session focuses on latest developments in Indian patent law that facilitate quick patent grants. It delves into mechanisms and strategies for securing patent grants  in one year.

Faculty

The sessions will be delivered by experienced and expert IP attorneys and  consultants.

Session 1: Intellectual Property and Business Value

Dr. Kalyan Kankanala

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala

Sanjeeth Hegde

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sanjeeth Hegde

 

Session 2: How to get a Patent in 1 Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala

 

Gaurav Mishra

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaurav Mishra

 

Target Audience

Knowledge Driven Companies, Technology Companies, StartUps, MSMEs, Research Institutions, Universities, and Inventors.

Venue: Kerala Technology Innovation Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, HMT Colony, P.O, Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala 683503.

Time: 2 PM to 5 PM

Date: January 24th, 2020

Note: This session is not for lawyers.

Register Today

https://www.townscript.com/e/getting-a-patent-grant-in-one-year-in-india-kochi

 

 

 

 

 

