Patent grants reduce by 54% this week, 396 patents issued

15 September 2020
Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 11th of September 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,757 patent applications have been published in the 37th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,757 applications published in the journal, 183 applications account for early publications while 1,574 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 396 applications have been granted last week as compared to 873 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 54.64%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi802470% decrease
Mumbai49538.16% increase
Chennai15510532.26% decrease
Kolkata15193.33% decrease
Total29918338.8% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1,0521,0391.24% decrease
Mumbai11913311.76% increase
Chennai23236858.62% increase
Kolkata35342.86% decrease
Total1,4381,5749.46% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,737

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,757

Percentage difference: 1.15% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,197 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi448
Mumbai218
Chennai405
Kolkata126
Total1,197

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi29612557.77% decrease
Mumbai1405957.86% decrease
Chennai30415848.03% decrease
Kolkata1335459.4% decrease
Total87339654.64% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,757 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 218 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 24 applications from Pune, 44 applications from Bangalore, 51 applications from Chennai and 41 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date4th September 2020 to 11th September 2020
Delhi96224
Mumbai1,14329
Pune69724
Bangalore93044
Chennai93751
Hyderabad54841
Kolkata1465

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications4,877
Total ordinary publications27,578
Total applications published32,455
Total grants in Delhi6,502
Total grants in Mumbai2,725
Total grants in Chennai6,209
Total grants in Kolkata2,984
Total Grants18,420
Total applications examined51,007

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 157 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,226 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 157

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,226

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

