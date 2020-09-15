Patent grants reduce by 54% this week, 396 patents issued

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 11th of September 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,757 patent applications have been published in the 37th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,757 applications published in the journal, 183 applications account for early publications while 1,574 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 396 applications have been granted last week as compared to 873 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 54.64%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 80 24 70% decrease Mumbai 49 53 8.16% increase Chennai 155 105 32.26% decrease Kolkata 15 1 93.33% decrease Total 299 183 38.8% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1,052 1,039 1.24% decrease Mumbai 119 133 11.76% increase Chennai 232 368 58.62% increase Kolkata 35 34 2.86% decrease Total 1,438 1,574 9.46% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,737

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,757

Percentage difference: 1.15% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,197 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 448 Mumbai 218 Chennai 405 Kolkata 126 Total 1,197

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 296 125 57.77% decrease Mumbai 140 59 57.86% decrease Chennai 304 158 48.03% decrease Kolkata 133 54 59.4% decrease Total 873 396 54.64% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,757 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 218 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 24 applications from Pune, 44 applications from Bangalore, 51 applications from Chennai and 41 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 4th September 2020 to 11th September 2020 Delhi 962 24 Mumbai 1,143 29 Pune 697 24 Bangalore 930 44 Chennai 937 51 Hyderabad 548 41 Kolkata 146 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,877 Total ordinary publications 27,578 Total applications published 32,455 Total grants in Delhi 6,502 Total grants in Mumbai 2,725 Total grants in Chennai 6,209 Total grants in Kolkata 2,984 Total Grants 18,420 Total applications examined 51,007

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 157 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,226 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 157

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,226

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

