Call for consultations on implications of AI on IP Policy, Gujarat tops State Startup Ranking List and more

In this week’s Patent News – DPIIT publishes 2nd edition of State Startup Rankings, Gujarat ranks 1st, Sharp Corp wins patent infringement suit against Daimler; U.K Government calls for consultations on implications of AI on IP Policy.

Indian Patent News Updates

DPIIT publishes 2nd edition of State Startup Rankings, Gujarat ranks 1st

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) published the 2nd edition of the State Startup Rankings on Friday, last week. According to the official website, the State Startup Ranking 2019 framework is based on seven categories and thirty action points on which the states have been assessed and ranked. According to the 2019 Ranking, Gujarat ranked first among all states, for the second consecutive year. Karnataka and Kerala have emerged as Top Performers while Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Chandigarh have been identified as Leaders.

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Sharp Corp wins patent infringement suit against Daimler

Sharp Corporation, the well-known Japanese MNC engaged in designing and manufacturing electronic products, has won a patent infringement lawsuit against Daimler Group, in Germany. According to the Munich District Court, the mobile communications technology used by Daimler in its vehicles were found to be infringing Sharp’s patent. As reported by Reuters, Daimler has instituted a lawsuit for nullity action in the Federal Court in Munich, Germany.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATES

U.K Government calls for consultations on implications of AI on IP Policy

In an effort to understand the challenges posed by new, emerging technologies, the U.K Government has called for view and comments on ‘the implications of Artificial Intelligence on IP Policy’. The official public notice explains that the calls for views is not based on the impact of concepts like AI superintelligence or AI as a legal entity, but is based on the definition of AI formed by the government, i.e., – “technologies with the ability to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and language translation.” It further explains that the consultations cover Patents, Designs, Trademarks, Trade secrets and Copyrights. All sections contain a brief explanation of the legal context, policy background and questions based on its relationship with AI.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

