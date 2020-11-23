Patent grant decrease by 46% this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 20th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 441 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 441 applications published in the journal, 118 applications account for early publications while 323 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 268 applications have been granted last week as compared to 498 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 46.18%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 190 44 76.84% decrease Mumbai 64 36 43.75% decrease Chennai 99 37 62.63% decrease Kolkata 1 1 — Total 354 118 66.67% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 95 88 7.37% decrease Mumbai 50 46 8% decrease Chennai 233 154 33.91% decrease Kolkata 19 35 84.21% increase Total 397 323 18.64% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 751

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 441

Percentage difference: 41.28% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,009 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 410 Mumbai 162 Chennai 344 Kolkata 93 Total 1,009

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 174 108 37.93% decrease Mumbai 69 27 60.87% decrease Chennai 187 98 47.59% decrease Kolkata 68 35 48.53% decrease Total 498 268 46.18% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 441 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 84 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 14 applications from Mumbai, 11 applications from Pune, 9 applications from Bangalore, 15 applications from Chennai and 7 applications from Hyderabad and 12 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 13th November 2020 to 20th November 2020 Delhi 1,210 16 Mumbai 1,491 14 Pune 873 11 Bangalore 1,281 9 Chennai 1,328 15 Hyderabad 692 7 Kolkata 212 12

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 7,346 Total ordinary publications 40,361 Total applications published 47,707 Total grants in Delhi 8,425 Total grants in Mumbai 3,475 Total grants in Chennai 8,016 Total grants in Kolkata 3,832 Total Grants 23,748 Total applications examined 64,349

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 206 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,028 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 206

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,234

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

