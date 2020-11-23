+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent grant decrease by 46% this week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Patent grant decrease by 46% this week
23 November 2020
Patent grant decrease by 46% this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 20th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 441 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 441 applications published in the journal, 118 applications account for early publications while 323 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 268 applications have been granted last week as compared to 498 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 46.18%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1904476.84% decrease
Mumbai643643.75% decrease
Chennai993762.63% decrease
Kolkata11
Total35411866.67% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi95887.37% decrease
Mumbai50468% decrease
Chennai23315433.91% decrease
Kolkata193584.21% increase
Total39732318.64% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 751

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 441

Percentage difference: 41.28% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,009 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi410
Mumbai162
Chennai344
Kolkata93
Total1,009

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi17410837.93% decrease
Mumbai692760.87% decrease
Chennai1879847.59% decrease
Kolkata683548.53% decrease
Total49826846.18% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 441 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 84 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 14 applications from Mumbai, 11 applications from Pune, 9 applications from Bangalore, 15 applications from Chennai and 7 applications from Hyderabad and 12 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date13th November 2020 to 20th November 2020
Delhi1,21016
Mumbai1,49114
Pune87311
Bangalore1,2819
Chennai1,32815
Hyderabad6927
Kolkata21212

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications7,346
Total ordinary publications40,361
Total applications published47,707
 
Total grants in Delhi8,425
Total grants in Mumbai3,475
Total grants in Chennai8,016
Total grants in Kolkata3,832
Total Grants23,748
 
Total applications examined64,349

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 206 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,028 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  • Total designs registered this Week: 206

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,234

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

