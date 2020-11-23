OIN celebrates 15 years of protecting Open Source Software community, Jaguar files plaint against Prosche, Audi and other major brands

In this week’s Patent News – Jaguar files complaint against Prosche, Audi, Lamborghini and Volkswagen with USITC; Patent infringement lawsuit filed against Samsung Electronics; OIN celebrates 15 years of protecting the Open Source Software community and other news updates.

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Patent infringement lawsuit filed against Samsung Electronics

Context Directions LLC has filed a lawsuit for against Samsung Electronics for infringing its patented invention. The case, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, is related to its U.S Patent No. 10,142,791 and involves a range of Samsung’s products including – Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, Note 10+, S20, S20+ and many more. The company is seeking an award for damages as well as other forms of relief.

Pfizer Inc. institutes lawsuit against Aurobindo Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, Pfizer Inc. recently filed a patent infringement lawsuit against two Indian pharma companies, Aurobindo Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Pfizer has filed the lawsuit in the U.S District Court of Delaware and has alleged that the Indian pharma companies were in the process of launching a generic version of its patented drug – Ibrance. Pfizer has stated that the companies had submitted an Abbreviated New drug application (ANDA) to the USFDA for an approval to commercialize the generic version of Ibrance in 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg capsules. The company is now seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction.

Jaguar files complaint against Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Volkswagen with USITC

Jaguar Land Rover recently filed a complaint against Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Volkswagen with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) for unauthorized use of its patented technology. In its complaint, Jaguar explains that the products sold by SUV companies contains patented technology developed by Jaguar without any licensing agreement in place. Jauguar has asked for a ban on the import of models – Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 all-terrain vehicles, e-Tron electric vehicles and Volkswagen Tiguan.

INTERNATIONAL PATENTS AND DESIGNS NEWS UPDATES

OIN celebrates 15 years of protecting the Open Source Software community

Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community completes 15 years of protecting the Open Source Software (OSS) community, this month. OIN has over 3,300 members including companies like Google, IBM, Sony and Toyota. According to the latest press release on the official OIN website, the community owns more than 2.6 million patents and applications and provides royalty-free access to its portfolio of over 1,300 patents.

EU Commission to present Intellectual Property Action Plan this week

The European Union Commission will be presenting the Intellectual Property Action Plan on 24th November 2020. As reported by Reuters, the EU Commission is presenting the plan with the objective to establish a system that verifies the relevance and significance of a patent to the technology standard claimed by technology companies as well as automobile manufacturers. The IP Action Plan will be presented by European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager and EU Digital Chief, Thierry Breton. According to a document issued by the EU Commission, the commission will consider framing regulatory reforms and setting up an “independent system of third-party essentiality checks” for licensing and enforcing SEP’s. In reference to the automobile industry, the Commission will work to towards establishing an efficient licensing system.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

