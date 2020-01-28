National Startup Advisory Council to be set up by Central Government, EPO publishes six search reports and more

In this week’s Patent News – National Startup Advisory Council to be set up by Central Government; HCL launches Microsoft Business Unit to fire production of Intellectual Property; Xilinx files counter claims in lawsuit instituted by Analog Devices for alleged patent infringement; EPO’s Academic Research Programme rolls out six Research Reports, for the very first time and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS

HCL launches Microsoft Business Unit to fire production of Intellectual Property

Indian multinational IT services company, HCL Technologies Ltd., has joined hands with Microsoft Corporation to launch a new Business Unit. According to the announcement made by HCL on 21st January 2020, the HCL Microsoft Business Unit is expected to increase the creation of Intellectual Property and also offer support to clients in the field of financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and travel industries. Through the new Business Unit, HCL will have access to Microsoft’s Business Applications, IoT, and AI/Machine Learning, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Windows 10. In addition to this, the collaboration of the two tech giants will bring over 5000 professionals together.

National Startup Advisory Council to be set up by Central Government

The Central Government recently issued a notification indicating the structure of the National Startup Advisory Council that is expected to be set-up in the near future. The Advisory Council will be chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. According to the press release of the Ministry, the Advisory Council will suggest measures to “promote ease of access to capital for startups, incentivize domestic capital for investments into startups, mobilize global capital for investments in Indian startups, keep control of startups with original promoters and provide access to global markets for Indian startups, keep control of startups with original promoters and provide access to global markets for Indian startups.” The setting up of the Advisory Council is also expected to improve India’s rank in the World Bank’s – Ease of doing Business Index where India secured the 63rd position, in 2019. The Advisory Council will offer guidance to startups in matters of protecting and commercializing Intellectual Property Rights. The members of the Advisory Council will comprise of official as well non-official members. The names of the non-official members will be nominated by the Centre. These nominated members will serve a two-year term.

PATENT DISPUTES / INFRINGEMENTS / SETTLEMENTS/ LICENSING

Xilinx files counter claims in lawsuit instituted by Analog Devices for alleged patent infringement

On 21st January, Xilinx, Inc., the American Semiconductor manufacturer responded to the complaint filed by Analog Devices Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The complaint filed by Analog Devices, in the month of December 2019 alleged Xilinx of infringing eight of its patents. The patents at issue, namely – United States Patent No. 7,719,452; 7,663,518; 6,900,750; 10,250,250; 7,274,321; 7,012,463; 8,487,659 and 7,286,075, primarily relate to technologies involving – serializers/deserializers (SerDes); high-speed analog-to-digital converters (ADCs); digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and mixed-signal devices targeting 5G, without authorization. In addition to the counterclaims, Xilinx has stated nine additional defenses including Non-Infringement, Invalidity, Estoppel and others. You may click here to view the as-filed counterclaims of the Xilinx. The company has also requested the Court to grant a preliminary injunction.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS

EPO’s Academic Research Programme rolls out six Research Reports, for the very first time

The European Patent Office (EPO) published six Research Reports that were developed with funding from its Academic Research Programme. The Academic Research Programme was launched by the EPO in 2017 with the objective of encouraging research in the field of patents and to promote the dissemination of research findings. A total of 300,000 Euros were awarded for the research projects. The final results of the research were presented at a workshop that was recently hosted by the EPO in Munich. During the research period, researchers used patent data to delve deeper into topics such as financing for innovation, knowledge transfer, trade, tracking inventions in the marketplace, and the growth of technologies to tackle climate change.

The program’s scientific committee selected the six research topics from amongst 66 submissions from 13 different countries after which the call for proposal was held in 2017. The six Research Reports are as follows:

Innovation and technological content of imports

Insights from product-patent correspondence

Financing innovation in Europe

CAPPA – Career paths of patent attorneys

Knowledge spillovers from product and process inventions in patents and their impact on firm performance

Innovation in climate change mitigation technologies and environmental regulation

Source: https://www.epo.org/news-issues/news/2020/20200123.html

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.