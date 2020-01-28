Patent grant and design registrations increase this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 24th of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1148 patent applications have been published in the 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1148 applications published in the journal, 103 applications account for early publications while 1045 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 556 applications have been granted last week as compared to 337 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 64.98%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 21 9 57.14% decrease Mumbai 39 24 38.46% decrease Chennai 65 70 7.69% increase Kolkata 22 — — Total 147 103 29.93% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 746 390 47.72% decrease Mumbai 253 150 40.71% decrease Chennai 265 323 21.88% increase Kolkata 14 182 1200% increase Total 1278 1045 18.23% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1425

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1148

Percentage difference: 19.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1336 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 468 Mumbai 265 Chennai 448 Kolkata 155 Total 1336

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 126 195 54.76% increase Mumbai 61 94 54.09% increase Chennai 87 184 111.49% increase Kolkata 63 83 31.74% increase Total 337 556 64.98% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1148 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 90 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 21 applications from Bangalore, 21 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 17th January 2020 to 27th January 2020 Delhi 132 16 Mumbai 199 19 Bangalore 96 21 Chennai 157 21 Hyderabad 58 11 Kolkata 12 2

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications 657 Total ordinary publications 4261 Total applications published 4918 Total grants in Delhi 705 Total grants in Mumbai 329 Total grants in Chennai 699 Total grants in Kolkata 345 Total Grants 2079 Total applications examined 6505

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 196 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 941 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 187

Total designs registered this Week: 196

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 941

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down