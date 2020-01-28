+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent grant and design registrations increase this week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Patent grant and design registrations increase this week
28 January 2020
Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property
weekly patent news - Patent statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 24th of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1148 patent applications have been published in the 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1148 applications published in the journal, 103 applications account for early publications while 1045 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 556 applications have been granted last week as compared to 337 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 64.98%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi21957.14% decrease
Mumbai392438.46% decrease
Chennai65707.69% increase
Kolkata22
Total14710329.93% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi74639047.72% decrease
Mumbai25315040.71% decrease
Chennai26532321.88% increase
Kolkata141821200% increase
Total1278104518.23% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1425

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1148

Percentage difference: 19.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1336 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi468
Mumbai265
Chennai448
Kolkata155
Total1336

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi12619554.76% increase
Mumbai619454.09% increase
Chennai87184111.49% increase
Kolkata638331.74% increase
Total33755664.98% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1148 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 90 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 21 applications from Bangalore, 21 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date17th January 2020 to 27th January 2020
Delhi13216
Mumbai19919
Bangalore9621
Chennai15721
Hyderabad5811
Kolkata122

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date) 

Total early publications657
Total ordinary publications4261
Total applications published4918
Total grants in Delhi705
Total grants in Mumbai329
Total grants in Chennai699
Total grants in Kolkata345
Total Grants2079
Total applications examined6505

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 196 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 941 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 187
  • Total designs registered this Week: 196

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 941

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

