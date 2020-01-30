+91-80-26860424 / 34

2054 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 2054 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week
30 January 2020
2054 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Roaring increase of 124% in total number of hearing notices issued, an increase of 1236 in the total number of renewal notices issued and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

It can be seen from the statistics in the table below that the Indian Trademark Office has picked up its working pace. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased tremendously by one hundred and twenty four percent (124%). Similarly, there has been an increase of fifty four percent (54%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we also saw a decrease of two percent (2%) in the total trademark applications examined.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office90998877A decrease of 2%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings54175651An increase of 4%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal79267875A decrease of .6%
Total Registrations Granted67868840An increase of 30%
Total Hearing Notices Issued562512619An increase of 124%
Total Renewal Notices Issued22933529An increase of 54%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 22nd, 2020 to January 30th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD13506311065855
2CHENNAI18197459871742
3DELHI3216142828863392
4KOLKATA549241276302
5MUMBAI223898318462121
Total 9172402870608412

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to January 30th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 28818
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 14332
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 24319
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 29381

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

 

