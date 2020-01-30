2054 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

Roaring increase of 124% in total number of hearing notices issued, an increase of 1236 in the total number of renewal notices issued and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

It can be seen from the statistics in the table below that the Indian Trademark Office has picked up its working pace. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased tremendously by one hundred and twenty four percent (124%). Similarly, there has been an increase of fifty four percent (54%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we also saw a decrease of two percent (2%) in the total trademark applications examined.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 9099 8877 A decrease of 2% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 5417 5651 An increase of 4% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 7926 7875 A decrease of .6% Total Registrations Granted 6786 8840 An increase of 30% Total Hearing Notices Issued 5625 12619 An increase of 124% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2293 3529 An increase of 54%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 22nd, 2020 to January 30th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1350 631 1065 855 2 CHENNAI 1819 745 987 1742 3 DELHI 3216 1428 2886 3392 4 KOLKATA 549 241 276 302 5 MUMBAI 2238 983 1846 2121 Total 9172 4028 7060 8412

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to January 30th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 28818

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 14332

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 24319

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 29381

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

