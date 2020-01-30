2054 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week
Roaring increase of 124% in total number of hearing notices issued, an increase of 1236 in the total number of renewal notices issued and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
It can be seen from the statistics in the table below that the Indian Trademark Office has picked up its working pace. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased tremendously by one hundred and twenty four percent (124%). Similarly, there has been an increase of fifty four percent (54%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we also saw a decrease of two percent (2%) in the total trademark applications examined.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|9099
|8877
|A decrease of 2%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|5417
|5651
|An increase of 4%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|7926
|7875
|A decrease of .6%
|Total Registrations Granted
|6786
|8840
|An increase of 30%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|5625
|12619
|An increase of 124%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2293
|3529
|An increase of 54%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between January 22nd, 2020 to January 30th, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1350
|631
|1065
|855
|2
|CHENNAI
|1819
|745
|987
|1742
|3
|DELHI
|3216
|1428
|2886
|3392
|4
|KOLKATA
|549
|241
|276
|302
|5
|MUMBAI
|2238
|983
|1846
|2121
|Total
|9172
|4028
|7060
|8412
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to January 30th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 28818
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 14332
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 24319
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 29381
