BananaIP’s Masterclass on Intellectual Property For Business Value

Why a Masterclass?

Intellectual Property is today an important business tool for Start Ups. It helps them protect their creativity and innovation, and gain exclusivity in the marketplace to commercialize their ideas. Over the years, Intellectual Property has proved to be extremely valuable in facing competition, enhancing valuation, and acquiring funding. Today, holding IP, especially patents, is given significant importance by investors, acquirers, competitors, and even the general public. If it has strong IP, a Start Up has a better chance of establishing itself in the market and growing.

To use IP effectively, Start Ups must be aware of different facets of IP protection, management and commercialization, and must learn how to use it in various contexts. The objective of the Master Class is to help Start Ups gain an understanding of IP, especially patents, and to give them the tool kit for success.

Target Audience

The Master Class is for:

Start Ups

Entrepreneurs

Prospective Entrepreneurs

Independent Inventors/Creators

Artists

SMEs

Who will deliver the Master Class?

The Master Class will be delivered by accomplished IP Experts from

BananaIP. Team BananaIP has over the last 18 years trained more than 20, 000 corporates. They also teach business and technology based IP courses at IIMB, NLSIU, IIMS and so on.

Faculty Details