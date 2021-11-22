Intellepedia IP Radio Download Post as PDFPrint this PostBananaIP Counsels...Read More
BananaIP’s Masterclass on Intellectual Property For Business Value
Intellepedia IP Radio
BananaIP Counsels is partnering with Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) NASSCOM to assist start-ups in developing, protecting and commercializing their inventions and ideas.
Our initiative with T-AIM includes IP masterclass sessions on intellectual property and business, weekly IP helpdesk, preferential pricing and IP mining for select start-ups.
We are happy to announce that we will be conducting the first IP Masterclass session on 26th November 2021 at 11 AM IST on the various forms of Intellectual Property. This session would also include a Q&A segment where Startups can get their IP related queries answered by IP Experts from BananaIP Counsels.
Why a Masterclass?
Intellectual Property is today an important business tool for Start Ups. It helps them protect their creativity and innovation, and gain exclusivity in the marketplace to commercialize their ideas. Over the years, Intellectual Property has proved to be extremely valuable in facing competition, enhancing valuation, and acquiring funding. Today, holding IP, especially patents, is given significant importance by investors, acquirers, competitors, and even the general public. If it has strong IP, a Start Up has a better chance of establishing itself in the market and growing.
To use IP effectively, Start Ups must be aware of different facets of IP protection, management and commercialization, and must learn how to use it in various contexts. The objective of the Master Class is to help Start Ups gain an understanding of IP, especially patents, and to give them the tool kit for success.
Target Audience
The Master Class is for:
- Start Ups
- Entrepreneurs
- Prospective Entrepreneurs
- Independent Inventors/Creators
- Artists
- SMEs
Who will deliver the Master Class?
The Master Class will be delivered by accomplished IP Experts from
BananaIP. Team BananaIP has over the last 18 years trained more than 20, 000 corporates. They also teach business and technology based IP courses at IIMB, NLSIU, IIMS and so on.
Faculty Details
What can Startups/Innovators expect from the Masterclass?
- Learn about Various Forms of Intellectual Property
- Live Q&A segment where queries will be answered live by various Subject Matter Experts
- Interactive Polls
- Free access to e-Book on Fundamentals of Intellectual Property (FUN IP)
About BananaIP Counsels
BananaIP is one of the leading intellectual property (IP), E-Commerce and Entertainment Law firm in India, with over 18 years of experience in the field, and a team of more than 60 legal and technical professionals. firms in India today. We serve more than 1,500 clients and have delivered/ managed more than 25,000 projects.
BananaIP has IP experts with specific experience across industries such as Mechanical & Manufacturing, AI, Electronics & Telecommunications, Pharma & Biosciences, Med-Tech, eCommerce & Entertainment, etc. who provide current and prospective entrepreneurs the much-needed knowledge and tools to use Intellectual Property, especially Patents, Trademarks and Copyrights for business advantage and financial value creation.
About Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM)
About Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM)
Telangana, being the pioneer of Indian IT Industry and with a vision to be a leader in emerging technologies, declares 2020 as the “Year of AI”.
Telangana will take AI to the next level, and aims to capitalize on the AI opportunity to become the leading AI innovation implementation hub. In order to achieve an ambitious opportunity, a conscious strategy backed with the right investments is critical to developing Hyderabad as a global AI Innovation hub.
website – https://ai.telangana.gov.in/