contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 12th November 2021 to 19th November 2021

35 mins ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 19th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,179 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,179 applications published in the journal, 280 applications account for early publications while 899 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 384 applications have been granted last week as compared to 387 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 0.78%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 127 138 8.66% increase
Mumbai 55 29 47.27% decrease
Chennai 42 110 161.91% increase
Kolkata 30 3 90% decrease
Total 254 280 10.24% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 369 709 92.14% increase
Mumbai 57 70 22.81% increase
Chennai 110 105 4.55% decrease
Kolkata 55 15 72.73% decrease
Total 591 899 52.12% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 845
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,179
Percentage difference: 39.53% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,431 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi
486
Mumbai 228
Chennai 637
Kolkata 80
Total 1,431

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 117 146 24.79% increase
Mumbai 59 46 22.03% decrease
Chennai 145 150 3.45% increase
Kolkata 66 42 36.36% decrease
Total 387 384 0.78% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,179 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 129 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 14 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 35 applications from Bangalore, 27 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date12th November 2021 to 19th November 2021
Delhi 1,262 19
Mumbai 1,015 14
Pune 764 6
Bangalore 1,160 35
Chennai 1,224 27
Hyderabad 72424
Kolkata 240 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications 9,953
Total ordinary publications 34,073
Total applications published 44,026
Total grants in Delhi 10,044
Total grants in Mumbai 4,133
Total grants in Chennai 9,595
Total grants in Kolkata 3,935
Total Grants 27,707
Total applications examined 62,331

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 251 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 10,141 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 302
  • Total designs registered this Week: 251
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 10,141

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

You May Also Like

Alibaba Sues Dubai’s Alibabacoin, Castrol Wins Trade Mark Infringement Suit, Jimi Hendrix Lifestyle Brand Expansion and Other News
April 11, 2018 Intellectual Property, Trademarks
The image is of a snowman. The post is about UPSTO granting a patent regarding constructing snowman. Click on image to view post.
Hey Funny Guy, Made of Flakes from the Sky!
July 27, 2019 Intellectual Property

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram
Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

en English
ar Arabicbn Bengalizh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germangu Gujaratihi Hindiit Italiankn Kannadako Koreanml Malayalammr Marathipt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishta Tamilte Telugutr Turkish