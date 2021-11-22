Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 12th November 2021 to 19th November 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 19th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,179 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,179 applications published in the journal, 280 applications account for early publications while 899 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 384 applications have been granted last week as compared to 387 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 0.78%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 127 138 8.66% increase Mumbai 55 29 47.27% decrease Chennai 42 110 161.91% increase Kolkata 30 3 90% decrease Total 254 280 10.24% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 369 709 92.14% increase Mumbai 57 70 22.81% increase Chennai 110 105 4.55% decrease Kolkata 55 15 72.73% decrease Total 591 899 52.12% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 845

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,179

Percentage difference: 39.53% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,431 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi

486 Mumbai 228 Chennai 637 Kolkata 80 Total 1,431

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 117 146 24.79% increase Mumbai 59 46 22.03% decrease Chennai 145 150 3.45% increase Kolkata 66 42 36.36% decrease Total 387 384 0.78% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,179 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 129 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 14 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 35 applications from Bangalore, 27 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 12th November 2021 to 19th November 2021 Delhi 1,262 19 Mumbai 1,015 14 Pune 764 6 Bangalore 1,160 35 Chennai 1,224 27 Hyderabad 724 24 Kolkata 240 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 9,953 Total ordinary publications 34,073 Total applications published 44,026 Total grants in Delhi 10,044 Total grants in Mumbai 4,133 Total grants in Chennai 9,595 Total grants in Kolkata 3,935 Total Grants 27,707 Total applications examined 62,331

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 251 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 10,141 applications.