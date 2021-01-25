Massive increase in patent publications this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 22nd of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,059 patent applications have been published in the 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,059 applications published in the journal, 183 applications account for early publications while 876 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 481 applications have been granted last week as compared to 421 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 14.25%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 28 41 46.43% increase Mumbai 59 57 3.39% decrease Chennai 101 85 15.84% decrease Kolkata — — — Total 188 183 2.66% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 85 622 631.76% increase Mumbai 95 73 23.16% decrease Chennai 218 160 26.61% decrease Kolkata 29 21 27.59% decrease Total 427 876 105.15% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 615

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,059

Percentage difference: 72.2% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,044 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 481 Mumbai 176 Chennai 280 Kolkata 107 Total 1,044

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 150 178 18.67% increase Mumbai 66 74 12.12% increase Chennai 130 160 23.08% increase Kolkata 75 69 8% decrease Total 421 481 14.25% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,059 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 124 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 22 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 3 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 15th January 2021 to 22nd January 2021 Delhi 52 22 Mumbai 83 23 Pune 57 14 Bangalore 87 19 Chennai 147 32 Hyderabad 31 11 Kolkata 8 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 833 Total ordinary publications 2,592 Total applications published 3,425 Total grants in Delhi 741 Total grants in Mumbai 300 Total grants in Chennai 661 Total grants in Kolkata 319 Total Grants 2,021 Total applications examined 4772

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 816 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 816

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

