Indian Copyright Orders and Judgments – 2020

Shivani Tibrewala vs. Rajat Mukherjee and Ors. (15.01.2020 – BOMHC): MANU/MH/0060/2020

This case referred to the alleged infringement of the plaintiff’s film script, by the defendant. The plaintiff, in this case, had originally produced a play, titled ‘The Laboratory’, following which the plaintiff decided to adapt the play into a film and accordingly wrote a new script for the film. Shortly after this, the defendant had released a film, titled ‘Umeed’, which also dealt with the issue of clinical trials, same as the plaintiff’s play. Based on this similarity, the plaintiff filed a copyright infringement suit against the defendant. After carefully examining the scripts of both, the plaintiff’s the adaptation of the play ‘The Laboratory’ and the defendant’s film ‘Umeed’, and subsequently watching the defendant’s film, the Bombay High Court decided in favour of the defendant. According to the court, while the underlying premise or idea behind both the scripts was the same, in that they both dealt with clinical trials, the stories were however, narrated through completely different scenarios. The court has also noted that, the plaintiff herself has agreed to the differences in the script of her play and that of her film, which is inspired by the play. This shows that, there are several different ways to express an idea.

In conclusion, the court stated that, there can be no monopoly of copyright in the idea or subject of a film based on the theme /subject of clinical trial which is a part of public domain. The court dismissed the plaintiff’s case.

A copy of the order is available here.

Giant Rocket Media And Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. vs Ms. Priyanka Ghatak And Ors., Delhi HC, CS(COMM) 736/2019

This case involved three defendants, wherein, defendant no.1 is a scriptwriter, defendant no.2 is a production house and defendant no.3, is a retired Joint Commissioner, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the author of the book “CBI Insider Speaks: Birlas to Sheila Dikshit”, from which, chapter no.7 was to be adapted by the plaintiff into a webseries. The plaintiff in this case, claimed that the defendant no.2 along with help of defendant nos. 1 and 3, had infringed upon its idea to adapt the aforementioned chapter no.7 of, into a webseries, for which the plaintiff had previously sought the rights, from defendant no.3. Chapter no.7 from the book, was based on the true story of the murder of Syed Modi, who was an eight- time national badminton champion. The court stated that the primary issue in this case was whether the chapter itself, as written by defendant no.3, fulfilled the originality of expression requirement, as per the Copyright Act. As per the court’s opinion, since the story which was covered in chapter no.7, is a true story, by virtue of that, it is already part of the public domain, due to it may not qualify as copyrighted work.

Based on this observation, the Delhi High Court held that, since the story mentioned in chapter no.7 is not a fictional story, and is merely the narration of the crime and its prosecution, the plaintiff did not have sufficient grounds to claim exclusive rights over the contents of chapter no.7, of the book, written by defendant no.3. Each of the scripts belonging to the plaintiff and the defendant no.2 respectively, narrated their own versions of this true crime story. In light of the aforementioned facts, the court concluded that, while the plaintiff did not have a prima facie case for interim relief, defendants no. 1 & 2 also did not act in a fair manner. In addition to this, evidence provided was insufficient to show that the balance of convenience lies with the plaintiff. As a result of this, the court dismissed the plaintiff’s appeal for an injunction against the webseries released by defendant no.2, and vacated the ex-parte ad-interim order.

Link to the order: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/62980045/

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

Updates on recent orders and judgments are brought to you jointly by the Entertainment Law and Consulting/Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Copyright Judgments

Disclaimer: Please note that these case updates have been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the decisions published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.