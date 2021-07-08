Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 4

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED V/S CIPLA LIMITED

In this case, the Respondent/Plaintiff filed a suit for a permanent injunction before the Madras High Court against the Applicant/Defendant for infringement of its copyright and trademark. The Court herein, granted an interim injunction in favour of the Respondent/Plaintiff. Henceforth, the Applicant/Defendant filed three applications with a plea to vacate the interim relief granted on grounds of urgency. The plea was based on the fact that drugs were of a huge amount, carried an expiry date of 1 year, and were in demand because of the ongoing pandemic as they helped in relieving the Covid-19 symptoms. The Court held that the Respondent/Plaintiff had made out a prima facie case for continuance of the interim order as the balance of convenience continued to be in their favour. While holding so, the Court pointed out that they cannot allow a party to violate another person’s IPR, notwithstanding the fact that the country was facing an unprecedented medical emergency. The Court upheld the interim order and held that it shall continue to remain in force subject to the final decision of the suit.

Citation: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited vs. Cipla Limited …, Decided by Madras High Court in May, 2021, available at: IndianKanoon link to Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. vs. Cipla Limited, visited on 1st July, 2021.

Read Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 1 here

Read Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 2 here

Read Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 3 here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

