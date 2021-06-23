+91-80-26860424 / 34

Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 3

Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 3
23 June 2021
Latest Trademark Cases in 2021 – Part 3

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
This running post provides a summary of the latest Indian Trademark cases in 2021, decided by various Courts and tribunals in the country.

Sony Corporation Vs. K. Selvamurthy

In this case, Sony Corporation filed a trademark infringement suit  claiming dilution of its well-known SONY trademark against a sole proprietor running a tours and travels business under the name, Sony Tours and Travels. After analyzing the facts before it, the District Court came to the conclusion that the defendant did not take unfair advantage of, or cause detriment to the distinctive character or repute of the plaintiff’s SONY mark. The Court came to this conclusion as  Sony Corporation’s business is limited to electronics and media, which could be differentiated from the tours and travels of the defendant. The Court also noted that the use of the  word, Sony  by the defendant did not cause any confusion among the consumers. It also took note of the inordinate delay  of the plaintiff in approaching the Court, and granted defendants Rs. 25, 000/- as costs.

Citation: Sony Corporation Vs. K. Selvamurthy, Decided by Bangalore District Court on 18th June, 2021, available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/22176292/, visited on 22nd June, 2021.

 

