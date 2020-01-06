Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper says PM, Natco Pharma faces patent infringement law suit and more

In this week’s Patent & Design News – “Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper,” says PM Narendra Modi; 12th edition of GIPC to be held in New Delhi, this week; IPO issues notification containing list of withdrawn patent applications; Taiho Pharmaceutical files patent infringement lawsuit against Natco Pharma; Eli Lilly wins lawsuit instituted against Apotex Inc. and other news updates.

India Patent News

12th edition of GIPC to be held in New Delhi, this week

The 12th edition of the Global Intellectual Property Convention (GIPC), Asia’s leading IP Convention on Innovation and IP, has been scheduled to be held between 8th and 10th January 2020. The Convention is being jointly organized by the Institute of International Trade Center (Center for WTO Studies) and ITAG Business Solutions Ltd, in New Delhi. Delegates from over 50 countries are expected to grace the occasion. Hon’ble Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will address the gathering as the Chief Guest. Further, Plenary Sessions will be conducted on various dynamic topics like:

Patent-Law-Based Concepts for Handling AI-created Inventions

Patent Prosecution Highway – Collaboration is the key

Patent Law and CRISPR-Cas9

Interplay Between Designs, Copyright, and Trade Dress

Open source and its impact on Patent Portfolio

Competition Law and IPR: Mergers & Acquisitions

Session on IP Data Mining and many more.

You may click here to access the official GIPC website.

“Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper,” says PM Narendra Modi

While delivering the inaugural address at the 107th establishment of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bangalore, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi encouraged young scientists in the country to focus on innovation. The Prime Minister said that both Science and Technology play an essential role in contributing to the growth of India giving rise to the need of revolutionizing the ecosystem of ISC and innovation. The Prime Minister also coined a new motto for young scientists, being –“Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper.” According to the Prime Minister, these four essential steps carry the power to lead India towards the track of faster development and a “New India.” Shri Narendra Modi also highlighted the fact that India has made significant improvement in the Global Innovation Index ranking by securing the 52nd position in 2019 and added that India now stands at the 3rd position in the number of peer-reviewed Science and Engineering Publications, globally. By referring to the theme of the 107th ISC establishment, i.e., Science and Technology: Rural Development, the Prime Minister encouraged bright minds to innovate in the field of Rural Development.

You may click here to access the official press release.

IPO issues notification containing list of withdrawn patent applications

The Indian Patent Office has published a notification consisting of all patent applications that have been withdrawn through Form 29 between the period of October and December, 2019. According to the notification published on 3rd January 2020, over 950 applications have been with withdrawn in the aforementioned period. You may click here to access the same.

Patent Disputes / Infringements / Settlement and Licensing

Taiho Pharmaceutical files patent infringement lawsuit against Natco Pharma

Japanese pharmaceutical giant, Taiho Pharmaceutical recently instituted a lawsuit against Natco Pharma in the U.S.A alleging that the Indian drug manufacturer had made attempts to release a generic version of Taiho’s cancer drug – “Lonsurf.” The suit has been instituted in the United States District Court for the District Court of Delaware. As Taiho is anticipating the infringement of its drug, the company has sought for an injunction order against manufacturing, importing and selling the drug at issue.

Eli Lilly wins lawsuit instituted against Apotex Inc.

According to a recent announcement made by Eli Lilly, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has ruled in favor of the company with regard to a suit filed against Apotex for a potential act of infringement. Eli Lilly had instituted a suit alleging that the sale of alternative salt forms of a method of Chemotherapy called Pemetrexed, commonly known by its brand name Alimta, would infringe Lilly’s Alimta vitamin regimen patent. Eli Lily’s patent protecting the invention is said to expire in the month of May 2022. The U.S District Court said that if Apotex was to introduce and market alternative forms of the regimen before the expiry of the said patent, the act would result in infringement of Eli Lilly’s patent.

International Patent News

USPTO appoints new Chief Financial Officer

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently announced the appointment its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jay Hoffman. The new CFO will begin to discharge his duties from 6th January 2020 onwards. According to the official USPTO notification, the CFO will serve as the principal financial advisor to the USPTO’s Director and will also oversee an annual budget exceeding $3 billion.

